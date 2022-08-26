White House trashes Marjorie Taylor Greene with one, brutal tweet

The White House has gone on the offensive against GOP critics of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plans.
Yesterday it published a Twitter thread of GOP lawmakers criticizing the initiative. The plans will forgive up to $10,000 of student debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year.
The White House says many of those criticizing the plans were happy to accept loan forgiveness themselves.
For example, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Newsmax on Wednesday to say: “For our government just to say, you know, ‘Ok, well your debt is completely forgiven,’ … it’s completely unfair.”
She added taxpayers “shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school. That’s not fair.”
She failed to mention she’d had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.
PPP stands for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The financial assistance went to small businesses to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. A company owned by Greene, Taylor Commercial, Inc, accepted the money to help meet payroll, according to public documents. Greene’s company will not have to pay that money back.
The White House tweet calling Greene out on her hypocritical stance has had almost 600k likes and tens of thousands of comments.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
The White House also highlighted other GOP lawmakers.
Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022
Others mentioned include Congressmen Kevin Hern (over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven), and Mike Kelly ($987,237 in PPP loans).
Greene does not respond
Greene, uncharacteristically, has not issued any comment or tweet in response to the White House. Then again, she’s had other matters to deal with, with reports of her home being ‘swatted’ twice this week. This is when someone makes a hoax call to cops to tell them about an incident at a residence. Armed authorities then descend upon the home to investigate.
However, many others did comment.
The White House is taking off the gloves and I’m here for it. https://t.co/Sdoj4jgH9m
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) August 26, 2022
A thread of people who should’ve just stopped ordering avocado toast and oat milk lattes. https://t.co/XFIwHPU9I0
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 25, 2022
The White House Twitter account pulling a “this you?”
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 25, 2022
Today is the day that Joe Biden officially became the second black President of the United States because only my people would do some sht as gangster as this.
— I Smoked Your Student Loans (@BlackKnight10k) August 25, 2022
Hey, WH staff, just so you know, if you’re going to continue to drag these hypocrites with clear and hard-hitting messaging, you run a serious risk of surging enthusiasm, electoral success, and continued improvements to the lives of millions of Americans.
— Scott Lynch (@scottlynch78) August 25, 2022
More of this, please. We can’t let their lies go unchallenged.
— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) August 25, 2022
Whoever tweeted this should get a raise just for this. Good job
— David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) August 25, 2022
Kudos to @WhiteHouse for providing us with all this wonderful shade during this hot summer. https://t.co/CpVicjpLz9 pic.twitter.com/aVwOY6uyAr
— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 26, 2022
Holy shit the White House isn’t fucking around anymore either and I LOVE IT
— Kate (@ImSpeaking13) August 25, 2022
12 Comments
Chrisk
Man bury these hypocritical shitheads. Of course she doesn’t have a response because she knows whatever she says will be rightfully mocked.
still_onthemark
If a small business has anti-Biden or pro-Trump signs up, that’s pretty much a guarantee they cheat on their taxes and cheated on their Covid PPP bailout.
If you’re unlucky enough to get a job with them, they WILL bounce a paycheck on you! Get out before they bounce two paychecks on you.
Diplomat
When we take the senate by a majority of over 52, I will enjoy watching the gop and especially the Maga herd eat cow pies for Christmas. And then there’s the Trump indictment…the whip cream and cherry on top.
Mr. Stadnick
Is it possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene did receive enough oxygen at birth?
ProfessorDave
This makes me feel more confident about the 2022 elections. Keep it up, @WhiteHouse!
Hayden
This bitch got swatted twice this week. I feel bad for the cops and wasted resources but lol @ her
inbama
Glad to see Biden strike back, but why were these slimeballs and grifters given loans in the first place?
Kangol2
Ask Don the Con and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who promised the American people no “fraud” with the PPP program, only for us to learn that it was riddled with fraud and giveaways to churches, right-wing organizations, millionaires, and billionaires!
How much fraud? “A report led by Democrats on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis outlined nearly $3 billion in potential Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud, waste or abuse due to “a lack of oversight and accountability” from the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration.“* Where is the outrage?
*”House Report Calls Out Billions in PPP Loan Fraud; Mnuchin Says Treasury Working to Recover Funds,” by Ramsey Touchberry, in Newsweek, 9/1/2020.
Invader7
One the truly UGLIEST people ever.. Inside MTG is just toxic drivel.. If this is the “best” her district elects, that says a whole LOT about her district. And it is NOT good.. One day the toxic MAGA creeps will get what’s coming to them… And it won’t be pretty. She got “swatted” 2x’s this week. Maybe it starts becoming a regular thing. We all know the cops in her district brown nose the cow.. She’ll fund raise off the “swatting”. Wouldn’t be surprised she “swatted” herself. The desperate trollop.. Of course she mooches off the government and the loan is forgiven. One day she & her kind are going to get the major rejection of their lives aka losing future races and being tossed out on their asses!!
dgsea06
So, ol’ Mooseface GangGreene gets a comeuppence from the WH!
Late, but better than never.
Every utterance from this disgrace must be shot down immediately. Same for all the MAGA bots.
Reply with facts and truth.
Oh well, hope springs eternal…
Kangol2
All of the rich people, including Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz, as well as Nancy Pelosi’s horrid husband, need to pay back those PPP loans, and the federal government, on top of all of its other pressing investigations, needs to aggressively pursue all of the fraudsters who got billions in taxpayer dollars as a result of this program.
The biggest hypocrites of all, though, are the ones like MTG and the other Repuqs and right-wing organizations who screech about government overreach, the free market, picking yourself up by your bootstraps, “hard work” blah blah, and their desire for “small government” but don’t hesitate to siphon up our tax dollars at every chance they get! They are the true Socialists with a capital “S”!
Doug
This woman is such an incredible hypocrite. The word has become more and more synonymous with Republican.