White House trashes Marjorie Taylor Greene with one, brutal tweet

The White House has gone on the offensive against GOP critics of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plans.

Yesterday it published a Twitter thread of GOP lawmakers criticizing the initiative. The plans will forgive up to $10,000 of student debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year.

The White House says many of those criticizing the plans were happy to accept loan forgiveness themselves.

For example, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Newsmax on Wednesday to say: “For our government just to say, you know, ‘Ok, well your debt is completely forgiven,’ … it’s completely unfair.”

She added taxpayers “shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school. That’s not fair.”

She failed to mention she’d had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.

PPP stands for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The financial assistance went to small businesses to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. A company owned by Greene, Taylor Commercial, Inc, accepted the money to help meet payroll, according to public documents. Greene’s company will not have to pay that money back.

The White House tweet calling Greene out on her hypocritical stance has had almost 600k likes and tens of thousands of comments.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

The White House also highlighted other GOP lawmakers.

Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Others mentioned include Congressmen Kevin Hern (over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven), and Mike Kelly ($987,237 in PPP loans).

Greene does not respond

Greene, uncharacteristically, has not issued any comment or tweet in response to the White House. Then again, she’s had other matters to deal with, with reports of her home being ‘swatted’ twice this week. This is when someone makes a hoax call to cops to tell them about an incident at a residence. Armed authorities then descend upon the home to investigate.

However, many others did comment.

The White House is taking off the gloves and I’m here for it. https://t.co/Sdoj4jgH9m — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) August 26, 2022

A thread of people who should’ve just stopped ordering avocado toast and oat milk lattes. https://t.co/XFIwHPU9I0 — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 25, 2022

The White House Twitter account pulling a “this you?” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 25, 2022

Today is the day that Joe Biden officially became the second black President of the United States because only my people would do some sht as gangster as this. — I Smoked Your Student Loans (@BlackKnight10k) August 25, 2022

Hey, WH staff, just so you know, if you’re going to continue to drag these hypocrites with clear and hard-hitting messaging, you run a serious risk of surging enthusiasm, electoral success, and continued improvements to the lives of millions of Americans. — Scott Lynch (@scottlynch78) August 25, 2022

More of this, please. We can’t let their lies go unchallenged. — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) August 25, 2022

Whoever tweeted this should get a raise just for this. Good job — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) August 25, 2022

Kudos to @WhiteHouse for providing us with all this wonderful shade during this hot summer. https://t.co/CpVicjpLz9 pic.twitter.com/aVwOY6uyAr — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 26, 2022