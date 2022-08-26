mic drop

White House trashes Marjorie Taylor Greene with one, brutal tweet

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

The White House has gone on the offensive against GOP critics of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plans.

Yesterday it published a Twitter thread of GOP lawmakers criticizing the initiative. The plans will forgive up to $10,000 of student debt for those earning less than $125,000 a year.

The White House says many of those criticizing the plans were happy to accept loan forgiveness themselves.

For example, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Newsmax on Wednesday to say: “For our government just to say, you know, ‘Ok, well your debt is completely forgiven,’ … it’s completely unfair.”

She added taxpayers “shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school. That’s not fair.”

She failed to mention she’d had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.

PPP stands for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The financial assistance went to small businesses to help them stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. A company owned by Greene, Taylor Commercial, Inc, accepted the money to help meet payroll, according to public documents. Greene’s company will not have to pay that money back.

The White House tweet calling Greene out on her hypocritical stance has had almost 600k likes and tens of thousands of comments.

Related: Herschel Walker’s opponent destroys him with one, brutally honest tweet

The White House also highlighted other GOP lawmakers.

Others mentioned include Congressmen Kevin Hern (over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven), and Mike Kelly ($987,237 in PPP loans).

Greene does not respond

Greene, uncharacteristically, has not issued any comment or tweet in response to the White House. Then again, she’s had other matters to deal with, with reports of her home being ‘swatted’ twice this week. This is when someone makes a hoax call to cops to tell them about an incident at a residence. Armed authorities then descend upon the home to investigate.

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals her list of preferred pronouns

However, many others did comment.