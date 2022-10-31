‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ welcomes viewers to a room with a view… of Theo James completely naked

Ciao and benvenuta to The White Lotus: Sicily, where the cast is hot, the sexual tension is high, and the appendages are (probably) prosthetic.

After months of anticipation, HBO’s Emmy-winning social satire returns with a premiere that luxuriates in its breathtaking Italian island setting, while also letting us get to know a select few American visitors and re-introducing us to Jennifer Coolidge’s hapless, hopeless, and incredibly watchable Tanya McQuiod. There’s also the matter of the bodies that have washed ashore—teased in the episode’s opening minutes—but it’s likely that plot point won’t matter again until he season’s final scenes, just like 2021’s visit to Hawaii.

That leaves us a lot of time to kick back with the guests, and you’ll hear no complaints here because this is a fascinating group. It’s also shaping up to be one horny season of television!

Prior to the premiere, the internet was abuzz when star Theo James teased he would be “very naked” in Sicily, which the show did not wait long to confirm! His character, Cameron, is a businessman vacationing with his stay-at-home wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and another couple, Ethan and Harper (Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza). Despite their adjoining rooms, it’s clear these aren’t the best of friends, and their first day at the resort is one filled with unease and distrust.

Related: Theo James reveals his “well-endowed” ‘White Lotus’ character will be very naked in new season

Still, Cameron has no trouble making himself comfortable. His luggage lost in transit, Harper takes him up to her room to lend him swim trunks, which he changes into in the middle of the room. Harper—and, by extension, the lucky viewers at home—are treated to an eyeful as we see Cameron changing from behind, letting it all hang out.

Naturally, the moment lead to “Theo James” trending on Twitter all of Sunday evening, with viewers expressing their utter delight over the fact that he was “well-endowed,” as advertised:

“I love prestige television!” – me seeing Theo James’ huge dick on The White Lotus — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 31, 2022

Theo James trends following scene from Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus.’ pic.twitter.com/7HKAcXdUGi — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2022

Keep in mind: This shot was apparently “toned down” compared to what was first filmed, with James saying, “The initial version we shot was way too much. So, we did a more subtle version.” Still, we don’t mind “subtle” when it looks like this.

But perhaps we shouldn’t get too excited because, as many have noted, James was likely using a prosthetic. The internet is littered with armchair penis physicists who argue that the velocity of the (and this is a scientific term) “d*ck wobble” was too high for it to be human. Still, we know there are a plenty of people out there dedicated to getting to the bottom of this, so please send them your thoughts and prayers as they slow down the footage of the scene and zoom in until they can find out the truth!

“theo james cock is a prosthetic” pic.twitter.com/g4JQQejLwQ — adam (spooky edition) (@adamsphantasy) October 31, 2022

In any event, this is probably not the last time we’ll be seeing Theo Jr, real or not. In last week’s interview, it was mentioned that episode 5 would be an especially naked important one that would reveal there’s “purpose” to all of Cameron’s nudity.

If you can’t wait that long, The White Lotus: Sicily offers plenty of other eye candy from its cast (James did say they’re “all kind of naked” throughout the season). For one, Will Sharpe’s Ethan didn’t show off nearly as much skin as travel companion Cameron in the premiere, but did you catch any glimpses of those biceps? The guy is jacked!

Related: Where the boys are: 5 shows to stream that feature full-frontal male nudity

Plus, James’ butt wasn’t even the only one on to make a cameo this episode! If you like your guys a little older, you’ll be delighted to know that Jon Gries bares his buns as Greg—Tanya’s beau—in a classically tragicomic love-making scene.

And, before we wrap up, we also have to shout out Adam DiMarco, who plays the youngest of the Di Grasso men, traveling to Sicily to visit their ancestral home. Thus far, his scenes can best be described as “adorkable,” but after a quick look at his Instagram, well… we’re excited to see more of him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam DiMarco (@adamdimarco)

The premiere episode of The White Lotus: Sicily pis now available on HBO Max, with new episodes airing every Sunday on HBO. You can watch a preview featurette for the season below: