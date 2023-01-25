ecstatic

‘White Lotus’ star Adam DiMarco’s rediscovered “demon twink” role has Gay Twitter™ reeling

Adam DiMarco in 'Date and Switch' donning a pink tank top and a limp wrist in a gay nightclub.

Between Jennifer Coolidge, murderous gays, more male posteriors than you could shake a stick at, White Lotus‘ second season captivated the gay psyche. An actor behind one such bare behind, Adam DiMarco, has taken us over again after a throwback performance of his started making the rounds on Twitter.

In 2014 LGBTQ+ comedy Date and Switch starring Nicholas Braun and Dakota Johnson, DiMarco makes an appearance as “Jared”, a gay in a pink tank top who greets the main characters as they enter a gay bar.

He also almost immediately limps his wrist, asks if they’re DTF, and offers them ecstasy. Not all representation is gonna be perfect!

His performance is kind of captivating:

Between his good looks and his over-the-top, stereotypical exuberance, it seems like nobody can agree whether to thirst, cringe, or praise his performance.

At this point, we’ve learned how to do all three at once:

DiMarco also played gay in Dustin Lance Black miniseries When We Rise back in 2017, but nothing can rival the chaotic demon twink energy he was serving here.

Check out his full scene here, in all it’s E-ridden glory: