‘White Lotus’ star Adam DiMarco’s rediscovered “demon twink” role has Gay Twitter™ reeling

Between Jennifer Coolidge, murderous gays, more male posteriors than you could shake a stick at, White Lotus‘ second season captivated the gay psyche. An actor behind one such bare behind, Adam DiMarco, has taken us over again after a throwback performance of his started making the rounds on Twitter.

In 2014 LGBTQ+ comedy Date and Switch starring Nicholas Braun and Dakota Johnson, DiMarco makes an appearance as “Jared”, a gay in a pink tank top who greets the main characters as they enter a gay bar.

He also almost immediately limps his wrist, asks if they’re DTF, and offers them ecstasy. Not all representation is gonna be perfect!

His performance is kind of captivating:

just realised Adam DiMarco co-starred with Nicholas Braun in the Date and Switch (2014)…

as the over-excited flamboyant gay man high on ecstacy pic.twitter.com/AruixJqJq3 — ben from succession (@chasingbodies) January 25, 2023

Between his good looks and his over-the-top, stereotypical exuberance, it seems like nobody can agree whether to thirst, cringe, or praise his performance.

At this point, we’ve learned how to do all three at once:

wait…hes kinda caked up in that last frame — Costco Poutine (@Black1YVR) January 25, 2023

he can say it https://t.co/Ulo2Q7Pwu5 — reedrolling (@ReedRolling) January 25, 2023

This confirms that i need my king Albie to have an Austin Butler style Oscar-nominated turn in a prestige movie. he literally deserves https://t.co/D8wZve9kuh — Chris Murphy (@christress) January 25, 2023

this is really overwhelming to me personally https://t.co/L0tgfvhZB2 — tori anus (@firstopenlygay) January 25, 2023

unfortunately this is representation for me https://t.co/Xj0seosyc1 — character actress georgie rae (@georgie_rae_) January 25, 2023

he needs me SO BAD https://t.co/x2wNGqWcaI — ⚝’⚝ (@tyrentillett) January 25, 2023

he really is the male alexia demie https://t.co/tUoYxGTHiL — eric eidelstein (@ericeidelstein) January 25, 2023

He’s sucked a dick or two https://t.co/OzGwtCaRLB — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) January 25, 2023

i need him https://t.co/QTjTLisI4h — piwwow pwincess (@brattyboochie) January 25, 2023

he is… so talented https://t.co/abYfy1DKOc — uncle gworl (@mxhoneytrap) January 25, 2023

DiMarco also played gay in Dustin Lance Black miniseries When We Rise back in 2017, but nothing can rival the chaotic demon twink energy he was serving here.

Check out his full scene here, in all it’s E-ridden glory: