White, male professor posing as transphobic woman of color exposed in dumbest way possible

Meet Craig Chapman, the white, male assistant professor who was suspended from the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at the University of New Hampshire after it was revealed he was posing as an immigrant woman of color on Twitter to bully women, people of color, and trans folk.
Using the name “The Science Femme” and the handle @piney_the, Chapman harassed others in the scientific community, fighting what he perceived to be the “woke” left.
In addition to boasting that “she” had proudly shut down “diversity, equity, and inclusion work” at “her” university, Chapman would reply to colleagues’ posts with messages like these:
Though the Twitter account has since been deleted, other reports describe Chapman railing against transgender people.
When a user accused Chapman of “attacking POC” in a September exchange, he replied: “You know I’m a woman of color, right? Racist.”
You might be thinking to yourself, “Wow this guy is an idiot.” But just wait until you see how he got caught.
Chapman also maintained his own, personal Twitter account under the handle @chemicalcraig (which has also been deleted).
He posted identical content to both accounts, timed 10 minutes apart:
He also gave real, verifiable personal information about his family from his fake account:
We have Twitter user @dramascience to thank for pointing out Chapman’s laughably bad attempt at maintaining a secret identity.
6 Comments
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
This one reminds me of the dean or assistant dean (I can’t remember which title he had) at American University back around 1989 or 1990 who called people that advertised they were baby sitters and claimed he had two kids but he and his wife had sex and sat around naked in front of them and wondered if they offered that type of service. One woman went the now closed Radio Shack and got the materials to record the call because he kept on and on calling her. A masters degree or position of high profile does not take away the perversion thats imbedded in some people.
Cam
You see this with the troll accounts on Twitter. They will claim to be liberal i.e. “I’m left wing, but I disagree with Trans rights” Or “I”m black, but hate BLM” etc..
Then you would go look at their thread and they’re obviously a Trump supporting account.
Kangol2
Given how stupid and inept this man, should he be teaching at any university, let alone a reputable one? You can’t blame his hiring on affirmative action either!
Essie
I wonder why people do things like this. Is it a mental problem? Lack of self esteem? And to be so inept at it. Now, he has totally ruined his life. No reputable university will hire him now so I guess he’ll join his brother at the brewery.
Heywood Jablowme
Grew up “sleeping on a dirt floor” – nice touch. He probably thinks all imaginary immigrants had to do that.
Cambriaguy
Was he fired from his job as a Professor? He should be. Or was he put on leave? This guy was posing as a minority women seems like h has no credibility as a Professor after doing that.