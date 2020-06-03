White supremacists wave bats and shout antigay slurs at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors

Video of a gang of white supremacists harassing a group of peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors in Philadelphia has gone viral.
The disturbing video, which has been viewed almost 700,000 times since Monday, shows roughly half a dozen angry white men, some of whom are holding baseball bats and billy clubs, approach the protestors.
“Pick one of us to f*ck up and we’ll go around and fight you one on one,” one of the men threatens. “Take that f*cking f*ggot energy and go somewhere else!”
While the man shouts the homophobic slur, another man rips a Black Lives Matter sign from a protestor’s hands, tearing it in half.
Watch.
Meanwhile in #Philly: my friend shot this video of assholes threatening protestors and "defending the cops" … stay safe bbz. ? pic.twitter.com/u1KEtkPipy
— Ellen Degenerate (@DAZZLESTORM) June 2, 2020
So far, the men in the video have not been identified, but condemnation for them was swift.
“We just want peace.” *swings baseball bat*
— Anne Buckles (@AnnieBeeInPhi) June 2, 2020
Wow, a real tough guy threatening women.
— kenny (@jg95mia) June 2, 2020
Are they testing out their masculinity or something? 🙄
— mary #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@mikittyvicious) June 3, 2020
That guy just assaulted someone else and destroyed their property. He should be arrested.
— Mason Taylor 🧢 (@taylom22) June 2, 2020
None of these guys have been in a fight since the 3rd grade.
— MindTheGAAP (@MindTheGAAP04) June 2, 2020
“We just want peace…” and we’ll get it by ripping your signs and threatening you with baseball bats…
— Bridget Smith Palmer (@bridget_palmer) June 2, 2020
Nazis allowed to roam the streets unfettered but a sitting protest gets gassed, great work America.
— Dubsys (@Dubsys) June 2, 2020
Brave white men in a group with weapons talk 💩 to a women with a sign. Lmfao
— TheEntireCountryShouldBeFightingCovid-19 (@poopbradley) June 2, 2020
White supremacy at its finest attacking peaceful protestors and tearing up a #BlackLivesMatter poster
— payofficial (@payofficial1) June 2, 2020
Just another day in Trump’s America.
