White supremacists wave bats and shout antigay slurs at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors

Video of a gang of white supremacists harassing a group of peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors in Philadelphia has gone viral.

The disturbing video, which has been viewed almost 700,000 times since Monday, shows roughly half a dozen angry white men, some of whom are holding baseball bats and billy clubs, approach the protestors.

“Pick one of us to f*ck up and we’ll go around and fight you one on one,” one of the men threatens. “Take that f*cking f*ggot energy and go somewhere else!”

While the man shouts the homophobic slur, another man rips a Black Lives Matter sign from a protestor’s hands, tearing it in half.

Watch.

Meanwhile in #Philly: my friend shot this video of assholes threatening protestors and "defending the cops" … stay safe bbz. ? pic.twitter.com/u1KEtkPipy — Ellen Degenerate (@DAZZLESTORM) June 2, 2020

So far, the men in the video have not been identified, but condemnation for them was swift.

“We just want peace.” *swings baseball bat* — Anne Buckles (@AnnieBeeInPhi) June 2, 2020

Wow, a real tough guy threatening women. — kenny (@jg95mia) June 2, 2020

Are they testing out their masculinity or something? 🙄 — mary #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@mikittyvicious) June 3, 2020

That guy just assaulted someone else and destroyed their property. He should be arrested. — Mason Taylor 🧢 (@taylom22) June 2, 2020

None of these guys have been in a fight since the 3rd grade. — MindTheGAAP (@MindTheGAAP04) June 2, 2020

“We just want peace…” and we’ll get it by ripping your signs and threatening you with baseball bats… — Bridget Smith Palmer (@bridget_palmer) June 2, 2020

Nazis allowed to roam the streets unfettered but a sitting protest gets gassed, great work America. — Dubsys (@Dubsys) June 2, 2020

Brave white men in a group with weapons talk 💩 to a women with a sign. Lmfao — TheEntireCountryShouldBeFightingCovid-19 (@poopbradley) June 2, 2020

White supremacy at its finest attacking peaceful protestors and tearing up a #BlackLivesMatter poster — payofficial (@payofficial1) June 2, 2020

Just another day in Trump’s America.

Related: Gay, black journalist Keith Boykin recalls his arrest at BLM protest