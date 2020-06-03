Trump's America

White supremacists wave bats and shout antigay slurs at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors

By

Video of a gang of white supremacists harassing a group of peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors in Philadelphia has gone viral.

The disturbing video, which has been viewed almost 700,000 times since Monday, shows roughly half a dozen angry white men, some of whom are holding baseball bats and billy clubs, approach the protestors.

“Pick one of us to f*ck up and we’ll go around and fight you one on one,” one of the men threatens. “Take that f*cking f*ggot energy and go somewhere else!”

While the man shouts the homophobic slur, another man rips a Black Lives Matter sign from a protestor’s hands, tearing it in half.

Watch.

So far, the men in the video have not been identified, but condemnation for them was swift.

Just another day in Trump’s America.

