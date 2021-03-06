Whoa: Janice Dickinson just threw some serious shade at…Julie Andrews?

“I once met Julie Andrews at UCLA and she was in this back room and I was politely waiting my turn in line to get a selfie and at least, you know, get an autograph. And she, she stopped in front of me and she says, I’ve had enough. Thank you. And I was like ‘enough of what?’ I, I stood in this line to get your autograph politely. She was like, ‘well, I’m done. I’m tired.’ I was like, ‘f*ck you, man. How dare you. You can go sound and music elsewhere’. She’s a bitch. She hurt my feelings.”–Model and author Janice Dickinson, recalling to ET Canada her one-time run in with screen legend Julie Andrews. For what it’s worth, Dickinson also got the title of The Sound of Music wong. In the same interview, Dickinson also trashed her former America’s Next Top Model boss Tyra Banks, saying she only listens to gay men.
In Quotes