Donald Trump has being doing everything he can to distance himself from Project 2025, claiming he knows absolutely nothing about the 922-page manifesto being pushed by the anti-LGBTQ+ Heritage Foundation.

Since joining the ticket, Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance has also tried to downplay his connections to the initiative and the Christian extremists behind it, instead trying to distract people with awkward jokes about Diet Mountain Dew being racist.

Unfortunately, their efforts were all undone literally overnight when it was reported late yesterday that the 38-year-old VP contender wrote the foreword for an upcoming book by Heritage Foundation President and Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts.

In the forward to “Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington to Save America,” which hits bookstores September 24, right at the peak of the presidential election, Vance praises Roberts for presenting a “new future for conservatism.”

That “new future”, BTW, involves stripping away all protections for queer people, eradicating all funding for DEI programs, eliminating healthcare for trans people, expelling people living with HIV from the military, ending the State Department’s LGBTQ+ equality initiatives overseas, privileging religion over civil laws and rights, outlawing porn, and on, and on, and on.

Vice President Kamala Harris said it best when she told a crowd at a campaign event this week, “Can you believe they put that thing in writing?! 900 pages in writing!”

We’re not sure how the people in charge of vetting Vance missed this, especially since the book was written and had already been announced before he was tapped to be Trump’s #2, but pretty much everyone now agrees that it’s a disaster for the Trump campaign.

Seriously, this is even worse than that time in the 2008 presidential election when it was revealed VP candidate Sarah Palin, who opposed sex ed in schools and instead believed teaching abstinence and discouraging premarital sex was the most effective tool in preventing teen pregnancies, had a 17-year-old daughter who was pregnant and, gasp, unmarried.

Project 2025 is deeply, deeply unpopular. According to Navigator Research, as public awareness around the initiative grows, so does its disapproval ratings:

Project 2025 has seen a significant increase in both awareness and unfavorability since our last survey in June. 54 percent of Americans report being familiar with Project 2025, up 25 points since our last survey in late June. Among those familiar with the Project 2025, just 11 percent view it favorably, while 43 percent view it unfavorably, a 24 point increase in its unfavorable rating since last month.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the GOP has been freaking out over whether Trump made a mistake in picking Vance as his running mate.

“Presumably, Trump chose Vance as his VP candidate largely to fire up the MAGA base and boost the Republican ticket in Rust Belt states,” Politico opinion editor Jamie Dettmer noted. “But that was a choice made when Biden was still heading the Democratic ticket. Now that he’s not, Vance may well become a liability.”

The sentiment was confirmed by The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, who has been closely embedded with the Trump campaign.

“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was borne of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” Alberta shared on Twitter.

Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, swore at the beginning of the week that there are absolutely no plans to remove Vance from the ticket and that the 34-time convicted ex-president is, in fact, very pleased with him, despite the fact that polls conducted after last week’s Republican National Convention found him to be the least-liked non-incumbent VP nominee since, checks notes, 1980.

“President Trump is thrilled with the choice he made with Senator Vance, and they are the perfect team to take back the White House,” he told Newsweek.

We can only imagine how “thrilled” he was when he woke up this morning and learned the latest bombshell about his running mate.

