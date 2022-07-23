Whoopi Goldberg just destroyed Jim Jordan’s attack on gay marriage bill

After Rep. Jim Jordan said The Respect for Marriage Act is “the latest installment of the Democrats’ campaign to delegitimize and intimidate the United States Supreme Court,” and that “Democrats can’t run on their disastrous record,” Goldberg responded:

“I know you don’t really pay attention to much, but I will say that what the Democrats seem to be running on is also protecting everyone’s rights regardless of whoever you love.

They’re trying to make sure that the rights you are so easily able to give away, we’re trying to hold on and say, actually, you can’t do that.

Especially for a lot of folks who are also married interracially, which is coming up bobbing its ugly head around.”— Whoopi Goldberg breaking it down on The View.