Whoopi Goldberg just destroyed Jim Jordan’s attack on gay marriage bill

After Rep. Jim Jordan said The Respect for Marriage Act is “the latest installment of the Democrats’ campaign to delegitimize and intimidate the United States Supreme Court,” and that “Democrats can’t run on their disastrous record,” Goldberg responded:
“I know you don’t really pay attention to much, but I will say that what the Democrats seem to be running on is also protecting everyone’s rights regardless of whoever you love.
They’re trying to make sure that the rights you are so easily able to give away, we’re trying to hold on and say, actually, you can’t do that.
Especially for a lot of folks who are also married interracially, which is coming up bobbing its ugly head around.”— Whoopi Goldberg breaking it down on The View.
ShiningSex
Marriage is not a special right. Republicans are idiots. It’s an equal right. If not, then gays shouldn’t have to pay taxes if we’re not considered to have equal rights like all Americans.
buckhill2
I’m happy she called out the interracial aspect. My opinion, if they come hard for Obergerfell, it’s time to take off the gloves and play the Loving card hard. It has to be put in people’s faces that they care coming for anything & everything not fitting the white conservative “christian” (with a little c) malformed view of the world, throwing us back centuries.
Clarence & Ginni need to be called on the carpet. I’d love to hear their logic for keeping Loving v. Virginia but throwing out Obergefell v. Hodges? Don’t they live in Virginia?
Marriage in the US is a legal concept with an out clause, divorce. If it was christian religion based, it would be once, done & your stuck for life; just like it says in Matthew 19:2-9. Isn’t that why it’s called divorce court?