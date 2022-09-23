Whoopi Goldberg throws major shade at Lindsey Graham with this joke on The View

Whoopi Goldberg prompted laughter on The View yesterday with a joke about Lindsey Graham… before producers made her clarify she was just making a “joke”. She then quipped “Maybe I should never do this show again.”

The View hosted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday. She mentioned South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s new federal abortion bill.

Jean-Pierre pointed out Graham said just a few weeks ago that individual states should decide on abortion. Last week, he introduced a federal bill to limit abortion nationwide to 15 weeks.

Jean-Pierre said, “Senator Graham had said maybe about a month ago, early August, that he believes when it comes to marriage, when it comes to abortion, it’s for states to decide so Senator Graham, what changed?”

Goldberg then jumped in and said, “Maybe he’s getting married.”

This prompted laughs from the audience. Goldberg then added, “Do it quick because I know people are fooling around with our marriage rights, whoever wherever you stand.”

You can watch from the 3.12 mark below.

When the Supreme Court ruled on overturning Roe vs. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said that same-sex marriage may also need re-appraising. The Democrats are now trying to pass legislation to protect same-sex marriage at a federal level.

Rumors around Senator Graham’s sexuality have floated around for years. Goldberg’s joke was an obvious nod towards them.

Karine Jean-Pierre: Lindsey Graham said when it comes to gay marriage it should be up to states to decide. So what changed? Whoopi: Well maybe he’s getting married. #TheView pic.twitter.com/QsZMDtuCfq — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 22, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg: “I should probably never do this show again”

After a commercial break, Whoopi Goldberg addressed the camera, hinting that producers of The View had spoken to her and asked her to clarify she was making a joke.

“Before I do this introduction I need to make clear that I was doing what I do as a comic. Sometimes I make jokes, and it was a joke. Nothing more than that. I just got a whole conversation about people misunderstanding the joke,” she says, bewildered. “I mean, okay, I should probably never do this show again if this is what it’s coming to.”

Commentators online were mostly un-offended.

“I’m from South Carolina: it’s the best well-known secret in our ‘conservative’ state. Whoopi threw major shade. And I’m here for it,” said one.

“I hope The View didn’t make her apologize. That was a good shady dig, even the audience laughed. I’m so sick of cancel culture and faux outrage,” said another.

Of course, some right-leaning figures duly expressed outrage. Major Republican donor and TV pundit Dan Eberhart was among those to label Goldberg a bigot.