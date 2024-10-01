Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

As we reported earlier this year, the latest CDC figures on HIV were a mixture of good and bad. Overall, there was a decrease in HIV transmission. The number of new cases was down 12% in 2022 compared to 2018. This included a 30% drop in those aged 24 and under.

There was also a significant drop amongst Black men, of 18%, and across the southern states generally, of 16%. It’s previously been noted that HIV disproportionately impacts Black communities and that there are more diagnoses each year in the southern US than in other areas.

Less encouraging, those aged 25-65 showed no drop in new cases, and other parts of the US showed no decrease. However, because HIV remains such an issue in the South, its decrease brings the averages down across the US.

Looking deeper at the figures for gay and bisexual men only, in 2022, 39% of new cases were among Hispanic and Latino men. This group slightly overtakes the number of new cases among Black men.

Also, queer Hispanic and Latino men show no decrease in new HIV cases since 2018. Gay/bi Black men showed a 16% drop and White men showed a 20% drop.

Stigma and miscommunication

Why when HIV is falling among Black and White men are we not seeing similar drops in Hispanic and Latino communities?

According to a new report by ABC News, it’s down to several factors. There remains great stigma around the virus, and issues around access to care. Promotional materials must be produced in the correct language (Spanish or otherwise) and be culturally appropriate.

Not only are Hispanic males four times as likely to acquire HIV than their White counterparts, but they’re also twice as likely to die as a result of an HIV infection.

Erick Suarez, a nurse practitioner and chief medical officer of Pineapple Healthcare in Orlando, Florida, expressed frustration with the lack of progress. He says that for Hispanic men, the situation with HIV is little different to what it was at the end of the 20th century.

“Their understanding of treatment and how to access it is in that pre-2000 world,” he told ABC News. “The state of HIV and AIDS in the Hispanic/Latino population in the United States right now is a few steps back from the general American population.”

Access to medical care

Suarez says he knows of Hispanic people who have arrived in the US unaware of their HIV status. They come from locations where PrEP is hard to access. Many are afraid or do not know how to access medical care when they arrive.

Others feel obliged to travel to clinics hours from their home. They’re scared that family or friends may learn of their HIV status if they go somewhere nearer.

“Now, because of the stigma, they will travel long distances to avoid contact with anyone and make sure that no one knows their status. So, stigma is a huge factor,” Suarez said.

This stigma also means people can be unwilling to see PEP or PrEP. They may also resist having an HIV test until something is seriously wrong. A significant proportion of HIV-related deaths occur in those who only find out about their status when their health begins to go downhill.

Suarez also emphasized the importance of not only translating prevention messages from English to Spanish, but being mindful of regional difference in language across the Spanish-speaking world.

“When we talk about Hispanics, we have to talk about, first of all, the culture,” said Suarez. “Our culture is very complex. Not one Spanish language can speak to all of the Hispanic communities,” he said. “And then we also have to look at the generations of Hispanics. Are you first generation, second generation, third generation?”

White House summit to address the issue of HIV and Latino communities

Last week, the White House held a summit to address reducing HIV rates among Hispanic and Latino communities in the US. In a press statement, organizers noted that “While Latinos make up approximately 19% of the U.S. population, they accounted for nearly one-third of all new HIV diagnoses in 2022.”

One of those to participate was Francisco Ruiz, Director, Office of National AIDS Policy, The White House. Ruiz is living with HIV and is the son of Latino immigrants. He was appointed to his role in February.

“My own journey of self-love and claiming—and reclaiming—space has not always been easy,” he said in an interview with the Harvard School of Public Health last month. Growing up, I struggled with the dual identity of being born in this country while embracing my Mexican heritage. I usually felt caught in the middle, not ‘Latino enough’ for some and not ‘American enough’ for others. Society often tells us to choose one identity over another, but I believe in embracing both fully.

“Being diagnosed with HIV six years ago was a significant challenge, particularly as someone working in this field. It struck a blow to my mental health, and I felt as though I had let down many, including myself. However, through this experience, I learned firsthand the human aspect of HIV is as significant as the biological. Today, I am living, thriving, and loving with HIV, a testament to strength and progress—both individual and collective.

He said, “I bring all of me into every aspect of my life, and this position in the White House is no exception. I plan to use my personal insights and professional experience to enhance our national efforts in responding to the HIV epidemic.”

National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day

Another opportunity to spread the message comes up this month. National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day falls on October 15. The CDC has produced a range of information, in English and Spanish, to promote awareness around HIV, PrEP and treatment.

