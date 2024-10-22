Lara Trump took a break from her languishing music career and decided to appear on The Breakfast Club as a surrogate for her father-in-law.

And it didn’t go well!

The RNC co-chair was presented with a laundry list of racist remarks and stances from Donald Trump‘s past, including his well-known housing discrimination case from the ’70s and calls for the Central Park Five to be executed.

Her response? Deny! Deny! Deny!

“I think that’s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said. “You can go to each of those incidents. There was never any proof of anything with the houses… there was no admission of anything there. The Central Park Five, there were so many people. You had a Democrat governor, Democrat DA who prosecuted those guys, and they admitted to it.”

Unsurprisingly, Lara’s declarations don’t quite match up with the facts.

Back in 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump and his company for denying apartments to potential Black tenants while offering units to white ones. Though the Trumps never admitted guilt, they fought the case for two years, and were ordered to place ads in newspapers saying they accepted Black applicants and familiarize themselves with the Fair Housing Act.

The federal government considered their suit against Trump’s real estate company to be “one of the most significant racial bias” cases at the time.

As far as the Central Park Five, Trump took out a full-page ad in New York papers calling for the restoration of the “DEATH PENALTY.” While the five Black teenagers did admit guilt, they say police coerced them into confessing to a crime they did not commit.

Their convictions were vacated in 2002, and the city paid $41 million in 2014 to settle their civil rights lawsuit. Yet, Trump continues to defame them.

The men, who now call themselves the Exonerated Five, filed a fresh lawsuit against Trump this week, for falsely claiming in his September debate against Kamala Harris that they “pled guilty” and that a person was “killed” (the victim wasn’t).

Of course, one doesn’t have to go back decades for evidence of Trump making racist remarks. The criminally convicted ex-president lied for years about Barack Obama not being born in the U.S., and openly doubts whether Harris is Black.

In last month’s debate, Trump spread racist lies about Haitian migrants in Ohio eating their neighbors’ pets. A Politico analysis of more than 20 of his recent rallies and campaign events found that Trump demonized minorities in all of them.

But apparently, that’s news to Lara Trump!

“I’ve never seen this man say a racist thing,” she said, eliciting laughter from Charlemagne The God.

“Why’s that funny, Charlemagne?” she asked.

Umm… care to count the ways?

“I think that’s hysterical,” he replied. “People act like there’s no such thing as Google, or we don’t have TV.”

"It's hysterical!" Charlamagne tha God laughs in Lara Trump's face when she says Donald Trump isn't racist.

Despite Trump’s history of racist rhetoric, the 78-year-old GOP nominee is making some gains among Black voters. A New York Times poll shows Trump polling at 15% among Black voters, up from 9% in 2020 and 7% in 2016. His gains are even larger among Black men, who support Trump at a 20% clip.

Still, 78% of Black voters say they intend to vote for Harris, including 70% of Black men.

As part of his efforts to court Black voters, Trump demeans immigrants from Mexico and Central America, saying they’re taking “Black jobs.”

The reality, of course, is that there’s no such thing.

When it comes to outreach efforts, Lara Trump is an interesting surrogate. A political novice, she was put in charge of the RNC without any relevant experience… outside of being Eric Trump‘s wife.

Since then, she’s seemingly turned the RNC into a piggy bank for her criminally convicted father-in-law, using donations to pay for his legal fees. She’s also fired dozens of longtime staffers and threatened to abandon candidates who distance themselves from the ex-president.

And when she’s not grifting, she’s singing! To very, very mixed results…

RNC Chair Lara Trump releases her new music video.

it she wasn't so homophobic, a gay friend could have easily prevented this

Currently, Lara’s wannabe pop star act is drawing ire from the Swifties, who are fuming about her recent lip-sync to Taylor Swift’s hit “Feeling 22.” Wearing pink jackets that say “Vote Trump,” Lara and a group of women lip-sync the chorus before the song turns into a mashup with a much lesser-known rap song called “Trump Trump Baby.”

The video is quite cringe!

Trump, for his part, declared he “hates Taylor Swift!”

