Wikipedia was vandalized with giant swastikas and nobody got more excited about it than Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter could hardly contain her excitement yesterday when thousands of Wikipedia pages were vandalized with giant swastikas.

At 8:54 a.m., the 59-year-old homophobe excitedly tweeted a screenshot of Edie Sedgwick’s page that showed a swastika plastered on the background.

“Wow – go to Wikipedia now!” she encouraged her 1.9 million followers. “Looks like it’s been hacked.”

In a statement, Wikipedia confirmed that the site was briefly vandalized (not hacked) yesterday but that volunteers fixed it within five minutes.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable on Wikipedia and violates a number of Wikipedia’s policies,” the statement read. “Volunteer administrators have already fixed the vandalism, blocked the account responsible, and will further evaluate the situation to see if additional recourse is needed.”

Coulter is being portrayed by actress Cobie Smulders in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which is set to debut on September 7.

