Image Credit: ‘Caligula: The Ultimate Cut,’ Drafthouse Films

The 1979 Roman erotic epic Caligula has been called a lot of things. It’s an “infamous sword-and-sandal p*rno dumpster fire,” according to Esquire. In one of his more notorious pans, Roger Ebert called it “sickening, utterly worthless, shameful trash,” after walking out two hours in.

It might even be “one of the worst films ever made,” and that’s according the acclaimed gay writer Gore Vidal—the very man who wrote the script!

Nearly 45 years after its premiere, Caligula‘s reputation proceeds it. Yes, this is a movie with all the trappings of a would-be prestige classic: A sweeping story from antiquity, lavish sets and costumes, and a number of legitimate actors at its center, including Malcolm McDowell, Helen Mirren, and the late, great Peter O’Toole…

It’s also a confoundingly horny mess, overstuffed with “equal-opportunity nudity” and ancillary sex scenes—notoriously un-simulated—between background actors, which were meant to evoke the boundless hedonism of the era. Needless to say, many of the more respectable names attached to the film quickly distanced themselves from it.

But it’s for those very reasons, Caligula has become a cult classic, the stuff of video store legend.

Caligula: A disaster of epic proportions

The plot—insofar as it matter—follows young Caligula (McDowell) as he inherits control of the Roman Empire after the death of his depraved greta-uncle Tiberius (O’Toole), descending into bloodthirsty madness as he rules alongside his sister and love Drusilla (Teresa Ann Savoy), marrying courtesan Caesonia (Mirren), and forcing everyone around him to stroke his ego. Among other things.

Like many others of the Greek and Roman classical era, it’s believed that Caligula was bisexual—or at least was not discerning of gender when it came to his sexual conquests. Some historians even say he enjoyed frequent intimate relations with his sister’s husband Marcus Lepidus.

Image Credit: ‘Caligula: The Ultimate Cut,’ Drafthouse Films

It’s reported that, in Vidal’s initial script for the film, much of Caligula‘s story focused on homosexuality and featured a number of gay sex scenes, which financier and producer Bob Guccione demanded be re-written. But it’s not like Guccione was a total prude—he was the founder of Penthouse magazine, after all—and he wanted even more sex and nudity in the film.

After a number of disagreements, director Tinto Brass left the film when principal photography wrapped, at which point Guccione wrangled a number of his magazine’s nude models (the “Penthouse Pets”) to shoot additional erotic footage. At his request, most of it was shoehorned into the final edit, including a notorious lesbians ex scene—very much filmed for the straight, male gaze.

By sheer force of will, Guccione had assembled the most expensive and star-studded adult film ever made, and it’s not at all what Vidal had in mind when he set out to tell the story of the notorious emperor.

The Ultimate Cut provides a new look into the past

However, decades later, an art historian by the name of Thomas Negovan has taken it upon himself to recut Caligula closer to Vidal’s vision, removing much of the superfluous hardcore content and restoring a number of never-before-seen takes and scenes.

The result is Caligula: The Ultimate Cut, a 178-minute-long version of the film which Variety has called “a more cohesive, comprehensible” attempt at restoring its dignity while still keeping the elements that speak to Ancient Rome’s penchant for sinfully indulging in every pleasure imaginable.