Wilson Cruz claps back at homophobic ‘Star Trek’ fan in bold, logical fashion

Openly gay actor Wilson Cruz has taken to Twitter to voice his frustration with a homophobic Star Trek fan that harassed him during a recent appearance.

Cruz, who plays the gay doctor Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, shared his experience on Twitter this week. The actor revealed that the incident occurred during his appearance for Star Trek Day on September 8.

I wonder if this was the moment on stage when I heard a “fan” on Star Trek Day refer to me with a homophobic slur… ? Still smiling, though. You’ll never kill my joy. pic.twitter.com/stdzmk0UqE — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 10, 2021

“I wonder if this was the moment on stage when I heard a ‘fan’ on Star Trek Day refer to me with a homophobic slur,” Cruz wrote, captioning an image of himself smiling on stage. “Still smiling, though. You’ll never kill my joy.”

For the record, a source close to us that also attended the Star Trek Day festivities also told us he endured homophobic slurs at the event.

The tweet sent Trek fans rushing to defend Cruz and slam event organizers for not doing more to curb the hate. Cruz then returned to Twitter to defend the event and calm his fans.

I REALLY didn’t mean for this to blow up. It just means we have work to do. Let’s do it and move beyond this trivial moment. They’ve received enough attention, as it is. I’m grateful for ALL of your care. I forget sometimes how much this fandom can go to bat when it wants!???? — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) September 10, 2021

“Listen, y’all… I really don’t blame the event. I only heard it,” Cruz wrote.” Couldn’t point them out, so chose to ignore it. I DON’T blame the EVENT at all! That day wasn’t about them and it wasn’t about me. It was about Star Trek, it’s legacy, it’s ideals, it’s visionary creator…”

“I REALLY didn’t mean for this to blow up,” he continued. “It just means we have work to do. Let’s do it and move beyond this trivial moment. They’ve received enough attention, as it is. I’m grateful for ALL of your care. I forget sometimes how much this fandom can go to bat when it wants!”

Star Trek: Discovery has won wide praise for including the first explicit LGBTQ characters in the history of the long-running franchise. Alongside Cruz, actor Anthony Rapp plays Hugh Culber’s boyfriend Paul Stamets, while actor Blu Del Barrio portrays the couple’s adoptive trans/nonbinary teen, Adria. Trans actor Ian Alexander also has a recurring role as Adria’s former love, Gray Tal.