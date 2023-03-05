Wilson Cruz reacts to news that ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is coming to an end

Paramount+ has announced that the fifth season of Star Trek Discovery will be its last. The season will debut in early 2024.
Star Trek Discovery made its debut in 2017. It has been praised for the diversity of its characters. Among its stars is Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Captain Michael Burnham. The character was the first Black woman to captain a starship in the franchise.
It also features queer actors Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, who play same-sex couple Paul Stamets and Hugh Culber.
Cruz took to Instagram to share his feelings about the news.
“All I feel, right now, is GRATITUDE, for this opportunity to be a part of a TRULY diverse cast that actually looks like the world in which we live… for the chance to create a family both on and off screen that I will cherish for the rest of my days… and for all of you who have stood with us and gone on this wild ride,” he said.
“I love Dr. Hugh Culber,” he continued. “His heart, his soul, his willingness to risk it all for the world and people he loves, his husband, his chosen family, his crew and for himself, so that we all could live up to our potential.
“It’s been an honor, a privilege to be him and to have learned so much from his journey, which informed my own… and to have shared the stage with these incredible people – these ridiculously talented and big-hearted humans, both in front of and behind the camera, who showed up everyday with enthusiasm and love for this show and each other,” Cruz added.
“I know I am a better person, friend and actor because of what I learned here, because of what I was entrusted with here and the confidence it has grown in me. I will carry it all with me to wherever this path leads me next.”
Related: Wilson Cruz drives fans into hyperspace with steamy post-yoga pic
“Pushing the envelope”
Commenting on the show’s end, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, said, “Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of Star Trek fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+.”
She continued, “The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building.
“This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure, and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”
Paramount+ will celebrate the show’s legacy at key events over the following 12 months, according to Deadline.
“Blessed”
Martin-Green also issued a statement.
“I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team.
“I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of ‘Trek’ with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans… 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”
Were you a Star Trek Discovery fan? If so, how do you feel about the show’s cancellation?
Related: Anthony Rapp talks landing -two- roles of a lifetime in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and ‘Rent’
7 Comments
bachy
If I never hear another actor wax poetic about his – brilliant, cherished show, his tirelessly sacrificial spouse, his ridiculously talented chosen family, the big-hearted crew, and the beloved fans who showed up everyday with nothing but love, etc etc – it will be too soon.
Uncontrollable puking inevitably ruins the show for me.
LumpyPillows
Yeah, it was a bit too much.
lkeels
Too bad for you. It’s a fantastic show, and will forever be one of the best turning points in the history of Star Trek! May you continue to hear about it for decades to come, because we FANS love it!
LumpyPillows
Ikeels, you fan love it.
I like it, but Wilson’s gushing was cringey.
LumpyPillows
I like the show. Like all good Star Trek attempts to deal with social issues, it did so by just making things so. They did not belabor the issues they addressed, often approaching them tangentially. The black, female captain just was. The gay couple just was. That is the future, or at least the future I hope we have.
Where they went wrong was with the belabored, tortured approach to the non-binary character. What a poorly written and heavy-handed approach. It’s like it was written for today and not in the far future. Plus, it was boring and had the weakest actors in the show – or maybe it was just bad scripts.
I look forward to the next season to see where they take it – the sum of the parts is still quite appealing.
GlobeTrotter
I’ll sum up the main problem with STD in just one short observation: a bridge crew member died and to this day no one cares or even remembers her name. STD was just a horrible show with horrible characters and a horrible premise. When I watched TNG in the 90’s I actually wanted to be Geordi, I longed to have Riker’s charisma, I dreamed of having Picard’s calm and authoritative presence – I could hardly wait for the future to finally get here. In contrast, no one identifies with any of STD’s characters. No one wishes to live in the dark, grim, dystopian future it portrays. I’ve never heard anyone say “wow, that Tilly character, I wish I had her bubbly incompetence”, or “that self-centered, insubordinate, mutinous, convicted criminal Michael Burnham never faces any consequences for her terrible choices and always seems to be crying in every episode – she’s such a positive role model for young girls”.
There’s nothing wrong with diversity and progressive politics, every TOS and TNG episode was a flawless masterclass in this respect. But the whole purpose of Star Trek from the get go was an optimistic and positive future with a competent and mature humanity taking its place in the wider galactic community. Sure, there were conflicts and bad choices, but they were dealt with in a mature and philosophical manner, exploring both sides of the issue before coming to a competent resolution to a complex moral quandary. If I wanted a grim, dystopian future with lots of pointless action scenes, I’d watch Star Wars or any of the dozens of similar sci-fi shows. That’s why STD got cancelled and that’s why this news is being met with such joyous jubilation all over the net.
I’m sorry that some good people are losing their jobs, but GOOD RIDDANCE to this abominable execration out of Alex Kurtzman’s ass! Poor Gene Roddenberry must be spinning in his grave!
LumpyPillows
I had not thought of it this way, but I think you are right. It was too bleak, with no redemption to the bleakness. In fact, this new Star Fleet is rather pathetic. In many ways they broke the Universe literally and figuratively. (I did like Stacy Abrams showing up as a FU to the right though.)
I am looking forward to the Michelle Yeoh spin off, based on the strength of her character, but now you have tainted that for me! Or is she is a different version of the Universe? I forget.