Wilson Cruz has thoughts on Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family

Actor Wilson Cruz has prompted hundreds of comments with a tweet he posted yesterday about the British Royal Family. We’re presuming Wilson (Star Trek: Discovery) binge-watched the Harry & Meghan documentary series on Netflix.

In the six-part show, the couple have taken the opportunity to explain why they felt the need to step back from the Royal Family and relocate to California.

“You can’t tell me that the #Royalfamily, the institution, didn’t actively work towards and succeeded in getting the result they wanted, which was for Meghan to reach her limit and leave,” said Wilson. “I just don’t think they bet that Harry would’ve have left with her. #MeghanandHarry”

Harry and Meghan have divided opinions in the UK. Although loved by some, elsewhere, right-leaning sections of the media have largely demonized Meghan Markle. Pro-Royal Family sentiment remains high.

Wilson was perhaps not expecting many fervent Royalists to respond to his tweet defending the Monarchy.

It prompted him to post a subsequent tweet.

“I don’t know which part of ‘You can’t tell me..’ you morons don’t understand but I’m pretty sure it means the same thing in GB, sooo keep it moving.”

Wilson also responded personally to several of the comments.

So they’re supposed to just sit back and let the institution have the last and false say? They don’t have a right to tell their side after all the slanderous things that were said. — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) December 22, 2022

It was all part of the story they wanted to tell. The wedding was all a part of it. They used her, chewed her up and then made her the fall person. — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) December 23, 2022

If by American culture you mean that she wanted to use her platform to help women and people of color instead of blockading about the empire and it’s racist history, you’re correct — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) December 23, 2022

What next for Harry and Meghan?

Harry & Meghan has proved a ratings success for Netflix. To date, it’s the streamer’s most-watched documentary debut. The first three episodes notched up more views than the first three episodes of the most recent season of The Crown.

Reviews, however, have been mixed. Some found the long-touted series a little light on specific details. Variety suggested the series didn’t offer much more than what was revealed in last year’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

“Some skepticism is warranted regarding whether they’ve finally gone to the well one too many times with their oft-repeated tale of mistreatment at the hands of England’s royal family,” said Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein this week.

“There can only be so many revelations left to share with the public now that the couple have exiled themselves away from their fractious coexistence with the monarchy.”

King Charles III will broadcast his first Christmas speech to the UK on Sunday. Although his words will likely focus on his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, many wonder if he will make reference to Harry’s family following the Netflix show.

Then there’s the issue of Charles’ official coronation in the spring. It’s unthinkable that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be invited to attend such an occasion. Then again, Harry’s memoir, Spare, is due to hit bookshelves next month. It’s sure to include further details about life within the Royal Family not included in the Netflix show.

