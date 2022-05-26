film haus

A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming and Gay Twitter™ has thoughts

By

Oh, bother!

In case you haven’t heard, lowkey gay icon Winnie the Pooh is being reimagined as a hangry murderous bear in a violent R-rated horror movie.

A.A. Milne’s beloved “Winnie the Pooh” stories hit the public domain five months ago and the twisted brilliant mind of director Rhys Waterfield has already reimagined the Hundred Acre Wood as a bloody killing field.

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Pooh and Piglet go on a killing spree after being abandoned by Christopher Robin when he leaves for college.

“Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult,” Waterfield tells Variety. “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral.”

Related: Disney set to give this gay(ish) character his own spinoff series next year…

“So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

The film, which was shot in just 10 days, wrapped last month. ITN Studios will distribute it, though a release date is TBD. We haven’t seen the movie, but based on the production stills that were just released, we already think a sequel is in store.

Understandably, Twitter is freaking out about this. Here’s what folx are saying…