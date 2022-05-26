A Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming and Gay Twitter™ has thoughts

Oh, bother!

In case you haven’t heard, lowkey gay icon Winnie the Pooh is being reimagined as a hangry murderous bear in a violent R-rated horror movie.

A.A. Milne’s beloved “Winnie the Pooh” stories hit the public domain five months ago and the twisted brilliant mind of director Rhys Waterfield has already reimagined the Hundred Acre Wood as a bloody killing field.

Happy Bambi and Winnie the Pooh Entering the Public Domain Day, they’re gay now and there’s nothing Disney can do about it. pic.twitter.com/AoDgLwFU9C — TrashMan? (@InkGooSupernova) January 1, 2022

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Pooh and Piglet go on a killing spree after being abandoned by Christopher Robin when he leaves for college.

“Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult,” Waterfield tells Variety. “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral.”

“So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

The film, which was shot in just 10 days, wrapped last month. ITN Studios will distribute it, though a release date is TBD. We haven’t seen the movie, but based on the production stills that were just released, we already think a sequel is in store.

Understandably, Twitter is freaking out about this. Here’s what folx are saying…

Winnie the Pooh is being made into a R-rated horror film. Yes, really. This is why I love the public domain. pic.twitter.com/ZuEWwZ7WJg — Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation (@Crimson_Mayhem_) May 25, 2022

since he’s in the public domain, Winnie the Pooh is officially a gay icon — nik (@sapphicgiallo) May 26, 2022

Original cast reacts to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey pic.twitter.com/ZtmMPH4qys — Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) May 26, 2022

Winnie the Pooh is canonically gay now (bc i said so) — Maxwell | CAS DAY (@Max5274932) May 26, 2022

finna watch the winnie the pooh horror movie on this pic.twitter.com/B38vhjgV8t — nedarb (@nedarbnagrom) May 26, 2022

Winnie The Pooh is coming after your 2nd @ pic.twitter.com/yOEZBhBYBU — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) May 26, 2022

Winnie the Pooh is being made into a horror flick because its now public domain, ok – when are we getting a very gay version of the Great Gatsby??? — A (@BourgeoisieDilf) May 26, 2022

Winnie The Pooh and WHAT!?! pic.twitter.com/jXoQQkSHq2 — Wonho’s Boo… In My Head (@OnyxeBlade) May 26, 2022

Bro that Winnie the Pooh Horror movie gonna be peak fiction fr. pic.twitter.com/5pn4rOLZLa — BasedPota (Not Based Arc) (@BasedPota18) May 26, 2022

I am 99% sure that piglet and rabbit from Winnie the Pooh are gay — that one bottom (@Jaybrew9) April 23, 2022

winnie the pooh characters as a gay brunch group. a thread: pic.twitter.com/E5LBZ8fNzP — matty b (@matttyyb) April 24, 2021

martin scorsese: wahhhhh my pussy hurts cinema is bad rn what happened to the art form winnie the pooh horror movie: pic.twitter.com/GcGJsqxiWO — tre¥ (@wholelottatr3y) May 26, 2022