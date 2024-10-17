Kamala Harris bravery ventured into enemy territory last night when she sat down for an interview with Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Throughout the contentious, half-hour sit-down, which was recorded at a studio in Pennsylvania, Baier repeatedly badgered, interrupted, and attempted to bait the vice president with “gotcha questions.”

But the former prosecutor didn’t fall for any of it.

Most of the interview, if you can call it that, was just Baier sticking to run-of-the-mill right-wing talking points and questions about things like Joe Biden‘s mental acuity and surgical care for transgender people in prison. You know, typical, top-of-mind issues for the average American voter.

But it was near the end of the conversation when things got particularly heated.

While talking about the latest poll numbers and how tight the race is, Harris called out Fox News for downplaying Donald Trump repeatedly labeling “radical left lunatics” as the “enemy from within” and calling for them to be “handled” by military force.

When Baier responded by playing a clip of Trump “responding” to questions about his “enemies from within” remarks to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner during a Town Hall event earlier in the day, Harris immediately called B.S.

The clip Baier played was about something completely different and the VP was quick to call him out for trying to gaslight her on television, then she accused him of attempting to gloss over Trump’s calls for violence.

“Bret, I’m sorry, and with all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about the ‘enemy within’ that he has repeated when he’s speaking about the American people,” she said. “That’s not what you just showed.”

Harris 1, Baier 0.

WOW — Kamala Harris forcefully calls out Bret Baier for playing a deceptive clip whitewashing Trump's comments about "the enemy within" pic.twitter.com/JmIwSQXVjv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

Madam Vice President continued, “Here’s the bottom line, he has repeated it many times. You and I both know that, and you and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protests. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him.”

“This is a democracy,” she said. “And in a democracy, the President of the United States — in the United States of America — should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he’d lock people up for doing it.”

Period!

Baier was left speechless, unable to respond to Harris calling him out directly for, as she put it, “diminishing” the threats Trump has made on the campaign trail. Instead, he quickly pivoted to his next gotcha question, which the VP once again didn’t fall for.

In addition to last night’s Fox News interview, Harris recently sat down with 60 Minutes, as well as with Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club” podcast and with Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. And she’s currently in talks to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Meanwhile, her opponent has backed out numerous mainstream interviews, including 60 Minutes earlier this month and CNBC later this week. Instead, he has opted to hold musical town halls, where he plays his favorite songs rather than answering questions from voters who want to know more about his policy positions.

He also backed out of a second debate with Harris after previously saying he’d face-off with her again. An ABC News/Ipsos poll between October 4 and 8 found 57% of the 2,631 people surveyed said that wanted Harris and Trump to have another televised debate, compared to 41% who said they didn’t think it was necessary.

Watch Harris’ full Fox News interview below.

