The New York Mets may have taken their new gay identity a little too far. The historically inept franchise turned around their fortunes in June, winning the most games in the National League and propelling themselves back into the playoff race.

But then July started with a thump… literally.

Early Monday morning, star Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo woke up on the floor of his hotel bathroom dazed and confused, presumably just like thousands of revelers who descended upon New York for last weekend’s Pride festivities. The 2016 first-round pick says he woke up around 5:15 a.m. to use the bathroom, only for his leg to cramp up. When he walked to the sink for a glass of water, he fainted.

He first contacted the team trainer at 5:37 a.m., after spending 10 minutes trying to stop the bleeding from his forehead. “I was definitely scared and confused when I woke up,” he told reporters, per the New York Post.

Though Nimmo is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, his health scare produced a panicked reaction among Mets fans. Gays often joke about being abandoned on July 1, when companies and corporations retire their rainbow ad campaigns for another 11 months. Could the Mets be following suit, and abandoning their newfound winning ways?

For many, the timing was hard to ignore…

“You really can’t make this up the clock struck 12 and the june gay grimace mets went right back to The Mets™️ where we have freak injuries in hotel rooms,” said a concerned fan.

you really can’t make this up the clock struck 12 and the june gay grimace mets went right back to The Mets™️ where we have freak injuries in hotel rooms https://t.co/gTZhuz5Mmt — dianna (@runwildkian) July 1, 2024

I already miss the gay June Mets. This would never happen to them. https://t.co/Vr2j2oYrGW — One Shining Mets ⭐️ (@oneshiningmets) July 1, 2024

Why are we all acting like this man was not hit in the helmet with a pitch in the last month and didn’t even come out of the game??? Do not let my sweet beloved Gay Grimace Mets turn into the CTE Bob Saget Mets (said with love and compassion RIP). IL him!!!!!!!! https://t.co/AhqeyYyl1v — Julia (@jquadddddd) July 1, 2024

The Mets did defeat the Washington Nationals Monday, in a sign their good fortunes may span the summer months. Following a dismal first two months of the season, the Mets changed their logo to the Progress flag to commemorate Pride Month, and suddenly couldn’t stop winning.

The team fully leaned into its new gay identity June 12, when Grimace, the beloved McDonald’s mascot and unsuspecting queer icon, threw out the first pitch. While the ball didn’t quite reach home plate, Grimace’s effort was exemplary, if not downright inspiring. The androgynous purple blob isn’t exactly in playing shape.

Nevertheless, Grimace wound up, and threw the ball to the plate (kind of).

Grimace threw out the first pitch tonight at Citi Field 🟣 pic.twitter.com/9i9vEWpDxz — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 12, 2024

The Mets embarked on a 7-game winning following Grimace’s effort, and became national sensations. In an inspiring symbol of gay power, they won their annual Subway Series against the Yankees, perhaps the most heterosexual sports franchise around. (With rules forbidding long hair and beards, it’s fair to say the Yanks aren’t champions of personal expression.)

yankees are no match for the gay grimace mets pic.twitter.com/WXslE3qYK7 — dianna (@runwildkian) June 25, 2024

The climax for the Gay Mets arrived last Friday, when they hosted their Pride Night at Citi Field. There were plenty of queer icons in the house: Drag king Murray Hill threw out the first pitch, and Orville Peck sang the national anthem.

Mr. and Mrs. Met, the club’s two actual mascots, were also dressed in their rainbow best.

Orville Peck singing the National Anthem at the Mets’ Pride Night game pic.twitter.com/K9tXKExrpQ — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) June 28, 2024

Celebrating Pride 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/wsobs33uDS — New York Mets (@Mets) June 28, 2024

As the Mets stormed their way to a 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros, queer icons continued to make their presence felt at the ballpark. When the team showed pop sensation Chappell Roan on the jumbotron, the Mets responded with five unanswered runs!

The Mets are… too “HOT TO LOSE!”

Five unanswered runs from the gay Mets since Chappell Roan was shown on the jumbotron pic.twitter.com/0eQcyeVsqi — Kevin Hargrave (@KSHargrave) June 29, 2024

⚾️| Today, at the New York Mets game, there was a "HOT TO GO!" cam pic.twitter.com/lQSPhFIWAv — Chappell Roan Now (@ChappellRoanNow) June 29, 2024

Just 1.5 games out of a playoff spot, the Mets are in prime possession for a summer run. Here’s hoping their good gay vibes keep going. As we know at Queerty, Pride is a year-round endeavor!

The gay grimace Mets have absolutely incredible vibes. https://t.co/jKfLPPtY22 — britt (@brittanyanne08_) June 29, 2024

