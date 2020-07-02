Witness the rare, gay double-proposal that went viral

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

Last November, Reddit user ihopebolsonarodies shared a video from a trip to an amusement park that he’ll surely be showing his grandkids one day.

Posted in the “Unexpected” sub, the clip shows one man getting down on his knee to pop the question.

His boyfriend pauses, then runs to his bag where he produces, you guessed it, a second ring.

Video of the double proposal went viral for obvious reasons.