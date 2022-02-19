What is a wolf cut? Learn more about this bold new style.

In case you haven’t heard, there is a new fashionable trend in town, and its name is the wolf cut! This daring hairstyle has been making its rounds on social media for its unconventional look and undeniable versatility.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a wolf haircut, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about styling it and why you should hop on the bandwagon!

What Is A Wolf Haircut?

According to celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa, the wolf haircut is a hybrid style that combines the vintage shag and a slight mullet. It is characterized by its volume, natural texture, and many layers.

A typical wolf haircut will have shorter, choppy layers towards the top portion of the head and longer layers in the back to enhance volume. Compared to a mullet, which is tighter and more cropped towards the top, wolf cuts are softer and more seamless.

Many people who sport a wolf haircut praise it for its “gender neutrality” – search “wolf cut female” or “wolf cut men,” and you’ll see that it’s a trend for everyone.

A Brief History Of The Wolf Cut

Despite only trending on platforms like TikTok in late 2020, wolf-cut hair was first popularized in South Korea in the mid-2000s. The voluminous wolf cut hair was a favorite among K-pop artists like Leeteuk and Taemin, yet it took some time to make a resurgence in the west. There is also some speculation that the wolf cut was inspired before then by the notably androgynous mullet that first appeared in the 1970s.

Whatever the case, when celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and Billie Eilish began sporting the look, the iconic wolf hairstyle gained popularity amongst Gen Z-ers. In fact, look up some statistics about this fascinating ‘do, and you’ll find that the search term “wolf cut” was looked up 88% more times in 2021 than it was in 2020!

Suffice to say; you’ll find more than just the 80.7 million #wolfcut videos on Tiktok when you search it on the internet – it’s all over YouTube and Instagram, too.

Getting A Wolf Cut – Professional Or DIY?

Because of its heavily layered style, many people attempt to give themselves wolf haircuts at home. However, there are some cases in which you should enlist the help of a skilled hairstylist instead.

To give yourself a classic wolf cut, you’ll need salon-quality scissors, thinning shears, hair clips, a comb, and a hair tie. Apply the cut on wet hair, gathering it into a high ponytail on the top of your head. Then, start chopping about three to four inches of hair from the ends.

If getting a wolf cut at a salon, asking for a “90-degree layered cut” or “wolf cut mullet” usually does the trick. While most stylists will know what a wolf haircut looks like, always bring a photograph of the specific cut you want.

Does A Wolf Cut Work For All Hair Types?

While anyone can pull off a wolf cut, it best suits people with thick hair that can handle a lot of layers. If you have fine hair, a wolf cut can thin it out.

Wolf cuts can also complement curly hair, though you’ll be best off asking a professional to achieve this shaggy cut. Keep in mind that wolf cuts on shorter hair may appear choppier.

Depending on how quickly your hair grows, your stylist might recommend that you get a trim every six to eight weeks, especially if you have short hair, or every eight to ten weeks for people with long hair.

Tips For Styling A Wolf Cut

Part of what makes the wolf hairstyle so popular is the endless number of ways you can style it. If you want to give your wolf haircut a bit of extra oomph, consider styling it in the following ways.

Ultra-Long

If you have more hair to work with, why not try an ultra-long wolf cut? This cut is a subtle yet clever way to add more volume and personality to single-length strands.

Cropped

Like a “lived-in” pixie cut, you can go for a wolf hairstyle with shorter layers. Need a reference for your stylist? Just take a look at BTS’ Jin!

Big Bangs

For fashion-forward hair enthusiasts with a fringe, a wolf cut with bangs is the way to go. In particular, adding curtain bangs to a messy wolf haircut can add a lot of flair to your everyday look. Inject a bit more “rock and roll” into your shaggy wolf hairstyle by flipping your bangs up with a blow dryer and round brush.

Curly

If you have curly hair, worry not – a short wolf cut with tousled waves is a trendy take on this fashion statement. Just remember to keep a lot of texturizing spray on hand to add volume to your curly wolf cut!

Colored

Adding color to your wolf cut through highlights or a balayage is an excellent way to style beachy waves or add volume to thin hair. Alternatively, you can opt for a more daring, unnatural hair color that will stand out amongst the crowd!

Lob

If you’re somewhere in between long and short hair, a lob cut might be right for you. Add even more volume and texture to your shag haircut with some dry shampoo.

Essential Wolf Cut Styling Tools

The good news about a wolf haircut is that it’s incredibly low maintenance and looks even better the messier it is! With that in mind, it doesn’t mean you can’t style your low-maintenance looks in a wild way with these essential tools.

Hair Dryer

Giving your hair a blow dry can create a more voluminous wolf haircut, especially if you have fine hair. You can even add hair texture using hair foam or mousse. Just rub a pump between your hands and scrunch it into your wolf hairdo.

Flat Iron

A flat iron is your best friend if you want your wolf haircut to enhance your face shape. Use it to create wispy ends on short bangs or layered fringe.

Texturizing Shears

A pair of texturizing stylist scissors can go a long way, especially when touching up your wolf haircut yourself. You can use them to add a slight wave to straight hair or create shaggy bangs.

Round Brush

What’s better than a curling brush? A volumizing hot brush to add some waves to pin-straight hair! If you don’t have time to dry your hair, just slather on a bit of hair gel to the ends of your bangs to give thinner ends a fun wisp.

The Bottom Line

Now that you know all about this TikTok-famous look and how to style a wolf cut, it’s time to hit the salon! Whether on older or younger women, we expect that the shaggy wolf cut is a trend that may be here to stay.

If you’re on the hunt for the latest and most popular hairstyle (or just want to look up the right wolf hairdo), you can follow the latest trends on Queerty!

