WATCH: Woman becomes viral sensation for ogling shirtless tennis player

A woman caught on camera drooling over a shirtless tennis player has become an internet star. Not that we blame her.
The video first surfaced on the Twitter humor account No Match Windy, No?, an account purportedly run by a mother and daughter who have an electric lust for tennis star Raphael Nadal. Not that we blame them, either.
The clip shows two blond women watching a tennis match. When a rather hunky player removes his shirt, one of the women goes into heat, snatching out her phone to film him in action. Granted, if we were there, we’d have offered to help towel the sweat off the guy.
Reactions on Twitter varied from the applauding to condemnation over the objectification of the player in question. Several users suggested that if a man had filmed a woman doing the same thing, the internet would have raked him over the coals for sexism. That might be true, but then again, how many women take their tops off during a tennis match? We wouldn’t object to that either.
Blonde woman, top left. She is all of us ? pic.twitter.com/3EG7DHl32d
— ?No Match Windy, No? (@nomatchwindyno) August 26, 2019
Frankly, if the woman in question is reading this, we hope she shares her angle of the clip with us.
18 Comments
rustyiam
Imagine the faux outrage if a man were caught doing this to a female athlete???
Juanjo
We need only look at your fake outrage over that fake outrage to get an idea. Not to mention you rushed to comment before even reading the blurb.
DarkZephyr
I actually agree with Rusty on this. There’s a huge double standard.
BraydenWood1362
Imagine the faux outrage if a man were caught ….- Nothing to add
thisisnotreal
Now people are getting mad at MEN being sexually objectified? I mean turnabout is fair play and all and I’m glad to finally see the same attitude applied across the board equally but at the same time, come on. Ever heard of the phrase look but don’t touch? People are ALLOWED to look at each other and appreciate what they see physically, that isn’t a crime. You can’t police what people think in their own heads and tell them how they are allowed to feel when they see someone with less clothes on. Human beings are sexual creatures so a man or woman responding by thinking sexual things at the sight of another human without some clothes on is natural and expected and people should stop being shamed for it. As long as your not lusting after the person in question to the point that you verbally or physically harass them then I see nothing wrong with appreciating the view. If people don’t like being ogled they can always leave the area or room, or you know NOT take off their clothes or dress in a way that illicits those thoughts from people around them. But to have this attitude of “I’m going to dress or present myself exactly how I want because I’m allowed to but YOUR not allowed to think anything I don’t want you to think about me” is childish and not practical.
rray63
It’s amazing, we stood right beside the women in their appeal to not be objectified and now we have an issue because women and gay/bi men are doing the same thing? I mean I would have been staring just as hard as she was, the guy has a nice bod and is kind of cute. Interesting how things have a way of coming back around and biting us in the butt, and not in the good way! lol
Chris
As a man I say objectify me. If you like how I look, look at me. Hell, even come up to me and tell me. If a guy at a bar is staring or comes up to me and tells me I look hot I damn sure don’t get offended, I tell him thank you. If I’m not sexually attracted to him I smile, say thank you and will even engage in conversation. Even my husband likes for me to dress in a way that attracts attention. I think it’s fun. We need to quit being so damn sensitive and appreciate a compliment regardless of how it’s delivered. Chill people. .
snaxton
It’s Rafael, not Raphael and that shirtless tennis player is Feliciano Lopez, one of the most enduring and prolific of all time. Good job on the writing again.
BGinBigD
I’m with ya, sister! I LUVS me some Feliciano Lopez!!!
johnjflan
I was at that match. It was fantastic tennis. And Feliciano Lopez is a beautiful man with a perfect butt and yes I have many pictures. He is also a model. I’m sure he’s used to it.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
It’s more than flattering. Why anyone would object is beyond me… I tend to be a magnet for housewives in stores. I am always kind and respectful and advise sorry I am Gay. :-p
That being said I’ll take a “serve” of him any day :-p
Todd.Brooklyn
Feliciano Lopez is hotter than hot so I would dare any sighted human being not to stare – get off your high horses and just enjoy life
Stephen
England kicks out the puritans as too extreme for society, and we make a religion about it. Fact in a study west vs Europe, a man affirming.y touched a woman and the woman 78% often time demanded HR for a sexual assault claim.
But in Europe a male boss and female employee were photographed as naturally and without sexual intentions or improper fears 121 in a twenty minute interview! Get woke! Amazing cultural differences to men an$ women working, socializing, Europe has less obesity and better body positive messages across the European continent.
I’d photograph a hot shot if I was turned on for posterity!.
Go off course if you are shy or self conscious.
Rock-N-RollHS
Mr labored syntax, I agree with you???
Rock-N-RollHS
But would she rim him. . .
SportGuy
In her defense, that was a total thirst trap. So she was totally justified.
LilMesican
So, I’m also outraged and would like to be even more outraged. Could we find the photo she took so I can judge for myself and be the most outraged I can possibly be?
JennyMcPike
In heat? Oh honey that’s not ‘in heat’. I expected to see her jumping up and down or whooping it up. That’s more like “Oh look a celeb”. Hardly “Cleanup in Aisle Panties”! ??
?
