Woman who catfished guys on Grindr and sent their nudes to their families is headed to prison

A French woman living in the U.K. is headed to prison after admitting to catfishing and stalking several unsuspecting men she met on Grindr.
31-year-old Yannick Glaudin tried to evade justice for more than a year by fleeing the U.K. to France. This week at the Inner London Crown Court in south-east London, she was sentenced to 13 months in prison for her crimes.
It all started back in May 2017.
Prosecutor John McNamara told the court that Glaudin used the pseudonym “Steven St Pier” to trick her first victim into exchanging phone numbers, email addresses, and, of course, nudes.
“During the period of contact, the victim sent to the defendant a number of intimate and personal pictures and videos,” McNamara said.
When the victim became suspicious over whether “Steven St Pier” was who he claimed to be, he cut off contact in December 2017. This triggered Glaudin to go on a months-long campaign of harassment, beginning with sending his nudes to his stepfather, friends, and friends of friends.
Then she followed him around town, emailing him photos of himself on the London underground that he had no idea were ever taken of him.
But it doesn’t stop there.
In February 2018, Glaudin started a relationship with a second victim and his former boyfriend, using the names “Harry Wars” and “Nick Guel.”
When the victim lost interest, she filed a false crime report claiming his boyfriend was sexually abusing an underage boy and that he was friends with “a known prostitute.”
Shortly after that, she filed another false crime report claiming to be the victim’s boss and “stating that he had seen videos of underage sex on a laptop.”
Oh, but it gets crazier.
Glaudin then began sending messages to the victim’s friends saying there was “a price” of €1,000 on the boyfriend’s head in Barcelona and London. Then she started sending men “looking for sex” over to the victim’s house.
Speaking at the court this week, the former boyfriend called the entire experience pure “hell.”
“I suffered the extreme shock of constant, insidious daily harassment at home, work and on every online channel I was registered on, by someone completely anonymous, using multiple aliases,” he said.
“The perpetrator has accused me personally of being a pedophile, impersonated me and my partner online via dating applications, sent multiple strangers to my home demanding anonymous sex, followed me … home, and taken photographs of our front door and taunted us about it.”
After getting busted, Glaudin tried fleeing to France but was extradited back to the U.K. in January.
She pleaded guilty to all the charges against her. Judge Silas Reid sentenced her to 13 months in prison.
“It’s difficult to understand why you did what you did, other than that during the period of your offending you were consumed by jealousy and a desire for revenge,” Reid said during sentencing.
Judge Reid also imposed a lifelong restraining order preventing Glaudin from ever contacting her victims and other individuals connected to the case ever again.
Jared MacBride
This is NOT a photo of the perp.Are you folks looking to get sued or something?
Den
Queerty routinely uses stock photos. This article was clearly NOT one to use a stock photo of an individual!
But, sadly, this kind of poorly thought out choice is not uncommon on this site.
batesmotel
You freely send nudes to others, then you risk sending it to an impostor that will destroy your life with it. People are so into immediate responses and the exchanging of immediate phone numbers and naked photos without considering the consequences of that. You have to feel the other person out and vet them before jumping the gun and exchanging personal info. He had it coming.
Cam
Are you kidding me?? You completely absolve the criminal of any responsibility and say that all of her victims deserved to be stalked and harassed because they sent a nude photo?
Dude, you may want to rethink.
Den
Bates Motel is correct about discretion. But no one has that sort of thing coming, and the woman involved is seriously in need of psychological intervention of some sort!
cliche guevara
No, no one deserves that.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
It’s not too difficult to keep yourself and your identity safe….
Always need to be careful. If you are going to send dick pics, send just that a dick pic that doesn’t show anything identifying said dick belongs to you. Get and use a Text Me # which again is difficult to identify as yours. And always meet at a neutral well lit public place. If you’re potential trick refuses to for any reason simply block and move on to the next profile….
succubus
you old idiot… shut up,
go self-sooth….bang your head again the wall
Den
Den
@ succubus:
Get psychological help, please. And quick. There is clearly something seriously wrong with you if a perfectly reasonable post sends you into a rage.
Your life must be awful.
Cam
So succubus is RexHusky’s new screename.
Kangol2
Back to the story, it’s fitting that she’ll spend time in prison for her hateful, childish, destructive behavior. I’d say that she might even learn a lesson, but she’s already an adult and acting like this, so it’s doubtful.
bookworm
I’m surprised that her sentence is so light. How many more months (or years) would the sentence be if this had been a man doing these things to a woman?
winemaker
Only fools send nude and or compromising photos over the Internet. Once posted, they’re there forever, And sending them to complete strangers you’ve never met, ridiculous. It’s stuff like this that can ruin chances of getting that great job, getting into medical or law school, the list is virtually endless.