Woman caught tumbling from vehicle to steal Biden yard sign faces $2500 fine and a year in jail

A Virginia woman might be slapped with a hefty fine and a lengthy jail sentence after she was caught on camera stealing a political sign from another person’s yard.
Sarah Osborn Barwick posted a screenshot taken from her friend’s security camera earlier this week that shows the middle-aged white woman getting out of her black SUV and grabbing a Biden sign from someone’s front lawn.
“Hi Scottsville sign stealer Karen,” Barwick wrote. “Hope you had fun. FYI: I just donated to Joe in your honor. Have a nice day. Please, please, please share this post.”
Posted by Sarah Osborn Barwick on Tuesday, October 13, 2020
So far, Barwick’s post has received over 17,000 shares, although the woman has yet to be publicly identified.
Stealing or vandalizing yard signs is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and is punishable with a $2,500 fine and up to one year in jail.
The incident is similar to another sign-swiping episode that happened this past July when a Mary Kay saleswoman was caught getting out of her pink Cadillac and tearing down a Black Lives Matter sign on someone’s private property in Minnesota.
Linda Bergerson had been one of the cosmetic company’s top sellers before she was let go as an independent contractor for her behavior.
In an update to her original post about the Biden sign stealer, Barwick implied the woman has been located and said the situation is being “handled.”
“It’s a friends picture,” she wrote. “Don’t worry, it’s being handled.”
4 Comments
Liquid Silver
Is it illegal to train cobras to nest under the sign and corner people they don’t know while simultaneously summoning the police? Asking for a friend.
WashDrySpin
People have cameras on the property, why risk your job, your status, your time, etc…for a sign…she MUST be clueless and ignorant
Creamsicle
What is it about the modern GOP that drives middle aged adults to act like children? This kind of immaturity is understandable coming from 19-year old voters getting into presidential politics for the first time, but very unbecoming of people in their late 50s!
Invader7
@ Liquid Silver.. NO. And if it is illegal to have trained cobra guard animals and some dumb as rocks Trumpie STEALS a sign, it’s on them. After they die ( if the Universe is aligned that day) there’s not anything the dimwits can do !! @WashDrySpin: she and her ilk ARE clueless and ignorant. Look who they support. And the Orange Terror does NOT care one iota about his own family nor the lesser people. Vote BLUE on Nov.3 2020. YOUR life is at stake. VOTE the FASCIST republithugs out of office all across the country. Time for REAL change. If they don’t like it, too fricking bad . Suck on it and choke…