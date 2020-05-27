Woman convinced all the men she dates are gay told that maybe the problem isn’t them… it’s her

A straight, single 20-something woman is convinced all the guys she’s been meeting on straight dating apps are secretly gay and she’s fed up with it, so she’s seeking advice from our buddy Rich Juzwiak over at Slate.
“I’m a straight, single woman in her late 20s, and I’ve been on dating apps on and off for a few years now,” the woman explains. “I’m reaching out … about an experience I continue having over and over again on dating apps: I’m convinced I keep meeting closeted gay men.”
The woman explains that she keeps meeting guys who she likes. They’ll text for a while then meet up somewhere (or, more recently, have a Zoom date), and that’s when everything always goes awry.
“They come off as absolutely, 100 percent not straight—they have ‘gay voice,’ which I know you’ve already addressed on your column, and a specific body language,” she writes.
“I realize this sounds incredibly judgmental and ‘dated,’ but I’ve also known many men who exhibited these qualities for years and they have all ended up coming out sooner or later. I also know these guys could be queer or bi or something else.”
The woman goes on to say that the men all claim they’re straight, but she’s just not convinced.
“This happens to me so often that I’m starting to think dating apps are full of closeted gay men looking for beards,” she concludes. “I’m frustrated, confused, ashamed of having these thoughts, and I’m tired, so tired.”
Then she signs her letter “Fruit Fly.”
In his response, Juzwiak gently informs the woman that, yes, she’s being judgmental and no, the guys she’s meeting probably aren’t “closeted gay men looking for beards.”
“I don’t know what’s up with these guys you’re encountering,” he writes. “I haven’t read anything documenting the cultural phenomenon you suspect is afoot, and certainly gay men have their own apps to play on.”
Juzwiak continues by informing her, while there is a chance her suspicions may be accurate, we’re not living in the 1950s anymore.
“I’m not saying that no one is closeted and in the market for a beard anymore, but given the state of acceptance in many places, I would assume those guys would be more difficult to come by and not, as you suggest, as common as contoured cleavage at a drag show.”
He concludes by telling the woman that he believes the issue is her, not the men she’s meeting.
“What I think it comes down to is that you’re connecting with guys that you’re not attracted to,” he writes. “The way a person carries him or herself has a lot to do with their appeal, and you’re just not buying what they’re carrying.”
Instead of assuming all the guys she meets are gay and getting fed up about it, Juzwiak suggests she update her profile to detail exactly what qualities she’s looking for in a man. If that means being a little shallow, so be it.
“Dating is a slow, annoying process,” he writes, “as I’m sure you are aware.”
What advice would you give this woman? Share your words of wisdom in the comments section below…
5 Comments
jayceecook
“What advice would you give this woman?”
Try chicks.
Creamsicle
I knew a woman whose marriage ended suddenly while they were both in graduate school. I’d met her ex-husband a handful of times, and in our superficial interaction I got a gay vibe off of him, but brushed it off since he was married to a woman.
After her marriage ended she started seeing another guy and he gave me such obvious gay vibes that I didn’t even find out they were dating until the 3rd time I met him.
I do think some women are just attracted to gay men. I think there’s a good chance it’s because they’re the men who come off less “threatening,” because they’re not threatened by effeminate things. Which is not to say that all gay men are into effeminate activities and things. But there may be overlap between gay men in denial and women who are willing to look past red flags, for one reason or another.
I have another friend who is questioning his heterosexuality and has been VERY casually dating a woman for over a year. They have not had sex and they’re barely affectionate. She lives a 3-hour drive away, and she is 100% in control of when they see each other. She is a widow who lost her husband in her early 30s, and I believe the only reason they have continued to “date,” is because she needs someone with whom she can feel in control.
Some people date while looking for something that dating cannot provide, so it’s natural to be dissatisfied when we don’t get what we want. It sucks because we hurt people in that process, and we often don’t even realize it until after the fact.
jayceecook
So did the two men your friend was with who gave off gay vibes turn out to be gay? Or did they just exhibit socially constructed “feminine” behavior?
Center_Right
Men who give off gay vibes don’t necessarily act like a woman. Maybe it’s the way they look at other men, or they feel more comfortable being around other men. Anyway, we need more of these masculine acting gays because the feminine ones have been on the spotlight for too long and they are just attention wh*res.
Donston
I really don’t think it’s Juzwiak’s place to tell her what these guys likely are or are not. And as “open-minded” as the world seemingly is nowadays, homophobia, being on the DL, internalized homophobia, gay insecurities, hetero pressures, religious pressures, confusions about your dimensions and who you are and what you want- these are still very common.
In general, more people are gonna have to be “open minded” if they want partnership. I understand that you want what you want. But folks do need to start understanding and being okay with the reality that “queerness” is not unique or special. In fact, it might represent more people than not. Perhaps the majority have some type of dimensions in their gender and/or sexuality. Perhaps most people fit within the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, long term relationship contentment spectrum. So, this generation is gonna have to get over the identity dependence and this obsession with wanting to be with a “straight”, “gay”, “bi” person. Furthermore, a male having effeminate attributes does not equate to homosexuality. Just like a male not having effeminate attributes doesn’t equate to heterosexuality. Though fin you suspect someone is keeping something from you or has ulterior motives, that’s not a good way to start a relationship. It sounds like she wants a conventionally “masculine” guy. And she every right to aim for that. But watch that “masculine” dude that she nabs turns out to be into dudes.
Even in today’s world most people still don’t find their significant other online. So, I don’t understand why people assume that they’re gonna find “love” online. The World Wide Web doesn’t owe you anything.