Woman shocked after gay stranger gives her note warning her to flee coffee date

A US woman has seen one of her tweets go viral. In it, she recalls how a gay stranger confirmed her own fears about the date she was on with a man.

“I had coffee with a guy yesterday,” said @hadia_s. “When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note 😂😭😂😭”

She then posted a photo of the note. It read, “Too many red flags. Run. Be safe girl.”

I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/LgIVsrvlwx — H.S. (@Hadia__S) August 15, 2021

At the time of writing, the tweet has had 386k likes and prompted thousands of comments. Initially, many wanted to know more about the red flags: warnings that there could be danger ahead.

“Ok, I’ll share more..while trying to remain as vague as possible. But we did not see eye to eye on the Da Baby situation 😂 and he’s a Kevin Samuels fan. I had to look him up and was immediately taken aback lmao,” said Hadia in a follow-up tweet.

Rapper DaBaby recently hit the headlines for his comments about gay men and people with HIV.

Related: Dua Lipa “horrified” by homophobic remarks from collaborator, DaBaby

Kevin Samuels is a controversial dating guru who uses his sizeable social media platform to talk about relationships between men and women. He has been criticized by some for suggesting it’s in the nature of ‘High value’ men to cheat on women, and ‘average’ looking women are deluding themselves if they only want to date high-powered guys. His YouTube videos have titles such as “Why can’t Modern Women Handle the Truth?” and “Are Modern Women Really Happy?”

Hadia went on to say she had already picked up on the red flags before receiving the warning note.

“I recognized the red flags, but I wasn’t in danger, so I stayed, because of course I had to debate him. I’m sure my guardian angel was exhausted and was like ‘BITCH, LEAVE!’”

“There were a few other GLARING red flags that I won’t mention, but don’t worry, I would have recognized them with or without the note. But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night. There won’t be a second date 😂”

There were a few other GLARING red flags that I won’t mention, but don’t worry, I would have recognized them with or without the note. But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night. There won’t be a second date 😂 — H.S. (@Hadia__S) August 16, 2021

Many commentators suggested gay men are trusted guides when it come to the behavior of guys on dates.

I’m not saying believe him sis but…..BELIEVE HIM SIS pic.twitter.com/ZrktQlXPqL — ny. (@misseverywhereg) August 15, 2021

did you listen? cause if anyone knows men better, it’s GAY MEN — Straight Men Pisser Offer 😘🌙✨ (@endlessblissx) August 15, 2021

As bright as my red nails 😂😂😂 — H.S. (@Hadia__S) August 15, 2021

Although many found humor in the situation, others recalled other serious scenarios.

I was serving this table one time and the girl was sitting there with a black eye. the guy was very controlling but I didn’t want to intervene. I still think about her. hope she’s okay — Asia Felton (@asiabackstage) August 15, 2021

I was a barman that used to serve the same type of scumbag. He would parade through with his latest – usually young – conquest, week after week. I was blisteringly rude to him. I had one of his ‘girlfriends’ get in my face one time. I responded ‘you are number six this month’. — Insignificant Other (@Zootalaws) August 16, 2021

Finally, others just remarked on the fact the gay “guardian angel” had put his CVS receipt to good use.

He gave up a CVS receipt to save you. Not only did he risk his personal business exposed, he gave up thousands in coupons. Heed his words. — All Wise Dog (@pottersquash) August 15, 2021

And folks be complaining about them CVS receipts. Seems they serve a purpose after all. 😝 — Rani Jay (@MsRaniJay) August 15, 2021

Sidenote, CVS is completely outta pocket with these receipts. pic.twitter.com/gjZRY3ou5A — •Finesse Goddess• (@bleugreenaura) August 15, 2021

CVS receipts make great notepads — 80 Five (@80FiveIsDead) August 15, 2021

Related: 6 red flags gay men ignore at their peril when dating