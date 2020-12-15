Woman tweets about man dying of COVID mid-flight and using wet wipes to disinfect herself afterwards

So, here’s something super disturbing that happened.

Twitter user @jobreauxx tweeted yesterday evening, “The man behind me on this flight. DIED. OF COVID. MIDFLIGHT. I have so many questions.”

Shortly after writing the tweet, @jobreauxx followed up with another one, saying, “& we finna continue this flight. On the SAME CONTAMINATED ass plane. Wet wipes *better* save the day this time. Bc I’m shook.”

And another that said, ““HoW yOu KnOW iTs cOVId???” His wife confirmed a positive test when talking to EMTs.”

Another person corroborated the story, saying that they, too, were on the plane, which was a United flight headed from Orlando, Florida to Los Angeles, California.

The flight diverted to New Orleans, where it made an emergency landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

According to @jobreauxx, the man was removed from the aircraft and the passengers used wet wipes to disinfect themselves before the plane took off again, eventually landing in Los Angeles around 1 AM early this morning.

From the CDC:

Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. You and your travel companions (including children) may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends, and community after travel. If you have a known exposure to COVID-19 you should delay travel, quarantine yourself from other people, get tested, and monitor your health. Check your state or local health department for information about local quarantine requirements. Don’t travel if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.

From United:

We know travel looks a little different these days, but rest assured that we’re here for you every step of the way. Throughout your journey, we’re putting safety and cleanliness at the forefront of your travel experience through our United CleanPlus℠ program and by teaming up with Clorox. We’re also working closely with the experts at Cleveland Clinic to advise us on enhancing safety measures.

