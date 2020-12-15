Woman tweets about man dying of COVID mid-flight and using wet wipes to disinfect herself afterwards

So, here’s something super disturbing that happened.
Twitter user @jobreauxx tweeted yesterday evening, “The man behind me on this flight. DIED. OF COVID. MIDFLIGHT. I have so many questions.”
— Jo LaFlame (@jobreauxx) December 15, 2020
Shortly after writing the tweet, @jobreauxx followed up with another one, saying, “& we finna continue this flight. On the SAME CONTAMINATED ass plane. Wet wipes *better* save the day this time. Bc I’m shook.”
— Jo LaFlame (@jobreauxx) December 15, 2020
And another that said, ““HoW yOu KnOW iTs cOVId???” His wife confirmed a positive test when talking to EMTs.”
— Jo LaFlame (@jobreauxx) December 15, 2020
Another person corroborated the story, saying that they, too, were on the plane, which was a United flight headed from Orlando, Florida to Los Angeles, California.
Some guy literally died on my plane coming back from Disneyworld, nurse who worked on him during the flight trying to revive him said it was covid related. Family got on the flight with him showing major covid symptoms..and we didn’t change planes even after he passed..
— Shay (@shaylabobmonsta) December 15, 2020
*We assumed(and it’s just an assumption) he was traveling back from Disneyworld. His family was pulling down disney bags when they were leaving the flight
— Shay (@shaylabobmonsta) December 15, 2020
The flight diverted to New Orleans, where it made an emergency landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport.
According to @jobreauxx, the man was removed from the aircraft and the passengers used wet wipes to disinfect themselves before the plane took off again, eventually landing in Los Angeles around 1 AM early this morning.
From the CDC:
Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
You and your travel companions (including children) may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends, and community after travel.
If you have a known exposure to COVID-19 you should delay travel, quarantine yourself from other people, get tested, and monitor your health. Check your state or local health department for information about local quarantine requirements.
Don’t travel if you are sick or test positive for COVID-19. Don’t travel with someone who is sick.
From United:
We know travel looks a little different these days, but rest assured that we’re here for you every step of the way. Throughout your journey, we’re putting safety and cleanliness at the forefront of your travel experience through our United CleanPlus℠ program and by teaming up with Clorox. We’re also working closely with the experts at Cleveland Clinic to advise us on enhancing safety measures.
StudioTodd
How can this story possibly be true at this point in the pandemic? I thought airlines were taking temperatures and enforcing mask-wearing and taking the risk of infection seriously–that’s the impression I had from the media reports. If true,the airlines are taking literally zero steps to protect their passengers. How does a man with full-blown coronavirus get seated on a flight? From Florida, of all places??
wikidBSTN
How would they know mid flight that it was Covid? What did they do, nasal swab the corpse?
If anyone with Covid was sick enough to die within the span of a plane flight, then surely he would have been in visible distress when he boarded. It’s not like a heart attack. You don’t just suddenly die once infected or you become symptomatic. This is bunk.
Roy Ajax
The story sounds fishy. It’s not in the news yet. And why were the quotes from CDC and United attached as if it were directly related to this story? The United quote is found on their “What to expect when you fly” page and the CDC quote from their page “Domestic travel during the covid 19 pandemic”.
Milton
2 questions
1) how much of a inconsiderate Arse are you by getting on a plane when sick?
2) given covid in the US why the hell are any of you getting on planes and travelling in the first place?
wiggie
NO WAY IN THE HELL THIS IS TRUE!!!! COVID is not an instant death like a heart attack and they certainly would not be in any condition to fly, let alone be coming from a Disneyland vacation.
BGreen1963
I’ve heard stories from nurses and doctors of people who were recovered or recovering from Covid (or Trump-19 as I call it) who suddenly up and died after thinking they were okay. It does serious damage to brains and hearts, that can take you with a heart attack or stroke suddenly. The guys family probably told the nurse about the Covid diagnosis and were overheard by neighboring passengers. That info would have spread through the passengers faster than Trump-19 itself.