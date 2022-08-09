You won’t believe why Ezra Miller was arrested yet again. Or maybe you will.

Actor Ezra Miller is once again facing charges, this time for allegedly breaking into a home in Vermont and stealing “several bottles of alcohol.”

The incident took place earlier this year, but The Flash star was located by Vermont State Police and served a citation this past weekend. They were ordered to appear for arraignment in September at the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division, where they’ll face a felony burglary charge.

A Stamford homeowner filed a police report on May 10 after discovering their home had been burglarized, according to authorities.

“The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present,” police said in a press release. “As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.”

The alleged boozy burglary is just the latest run in with the law for Miller this year. In March, police in South Hilo, Hawaii arrested Miller for harassing patrons at a karaoke bar.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” read the Hawaii Police Department report.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Miller was arrested in Hawaii a second time just a few weeks later, hours before their scheduled court appearance regarding the disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead, and Miller was charged with second-degree assault.

Miller’s film The Flash is currently scheduled for a June 2023 release. Warner Bros has given no indication that the plan will change as a result of Miller’s troubled behavior.