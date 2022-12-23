You won’t believe how much someone paid for a sexy statue of Ronald McDonald in a speedo

While billions of people worldwide have hungered for McDonald’s burgers, others are apparently thirsty for the fast food restaurant’s clown mascot Ronald McDonald.

An unknown purchaser of the online auction site eBay paid $850 to purchase a 10-inch statuette of the iconic clown, but not the kind that you’d ever find in a Happy Meal. The statue shows Ronald almost completely naked — except for some makeup, clown shoes, and athletic socks — pulling down his U.S. flag speedo to reveal a tempting side of French fries.

The so-called “Old Glory” Sexy Ronald statue was originally created by WizardSkull and sold through UVD Toys for $175. But only 200 were available, and it has since sold out, becoming a bit of a collector’s item… if you’re into sexy clowns.

While not all McDonald’s customers will see the statue and decide “I’m lovin’ it,” the statue is a definite improvement over Ronald’s”nightmarish” 1963 debut. At the time, he was played by Scott Willard (a performer better known as “Bozo the Clown”), wore roller skates, baggy red-and-yellow circus tent stripes, a meal tray hat (with a burger, fries, and drink on it), buck teeth, a cup strapped on his face as a nose, and a ratty wig.

In one of his earliest commercials, Ronald rolls up to a kid sitting alone on a bench, leans in super close to his face, and asks in a goofy voice, “Isn’t that McDonald’s hamburger delicious?” The kid wisely responds, “Mom told me never to talk to strangers.” Smart kid.

Though his lewk was revised during the early 1970s and again in 2014, WizardSkull isn’t the only one to have re-imagined Ronald in a sexy way.

In 2011, the Swedish pop/disco trio Dildorado released “I’m Loving It,” a song where the iconic clown gives an appreciative customer a (ahem) Happy Meal in a (cough) “non-dining area.” Ronald is later arrested by Officer McNugget and thrown into the McDonaldland jail.

“All people including clowns have the right to love whoever they want,” the band’s frontman sang.

In 2020, an official Burger King campaign in Finland showed the brand’s mascot – the Burger King – kissing his fast-food rival, Ronald. “Love conquers all,” declared the Pride Week advertisement.