Who wore it (aka nothing) better — model Pietro Boselli or the statue of David?

We’re not entirely sure we see the resemblance, but GQ Italia certainly didn’t call us before picking Pietro Boselli as their statue of “David” coverboy.
“My first @gqitalia cover!” the math-teacher-turned-supermodel celebrated on Instagram.
“Printed on lenticular paper,” he continued, “superimposing Michelangelo’s masterpiece ‘David’, the ultimate symbol of Renaissance and classical perfection. I am humbled. Thank you to the team behind this fashion editorial shot in 3D for the first time.”
See the two covers below:
My first @gqitalia cover! Printed on lenticular paper, superimposing Michelangelo’s masterpiece “David”, the ultimate symbol of Renaissance and classical perfection. I am humbled. Thank you to the team behind this fashion editorial shot in 3D for the first time. Editor in Chief: @audiffredi Fashion Director: @nikpiras Art Director: @federigogabellieri Photo and digital art: @buildersclub_london
And while we’re here…
Getting some fresh air in my @tommyhilfiger full look. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Tommy for donating T-shirts to healthcare workers at UCLH and also for donating to Feeding Britain, a UK charity supplying meals to those in need. Both causes are close to me because I have friends working at UCLH here in London, and through Feeding Britain I can donate to a food bus in my own neighbourhood. I’d like to remind everyone that sometimes people in our own backyard need help, and helping them not only is intrinsically good, it also improves the community around you. I have put the link to Feeding Britain in my bio should you decide to help, but wherever you are I am sure there are many such initiatives in your own neighbourhood which I invite you to research. #tommyhilfiger #tommypartner #staysafe