Who wore it (aka nothing) better — model Pietro Boselli or the statue of David?

We’re not entirely sure we see the resemblance, but GQ Italia certainly didn’t call us before picking Pietro Boselli as their statue of “David” coverboy.

“My first @gqitalia cover!” the math-teacher-turned-supermodel celebrated on Instagram.

“Printed on lenticular paper,” he continued, “superimposing Michelangelo’s masterpiece ‘David’, the ultimate symbol of Renaissance and classical perfection. I am humbled. Thank you to the team behind this fashion editorial shot in 3D for the first time.”

See the two covers below:

And while we’re here…