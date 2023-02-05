Work from home boxers, a server’s personal touch, & a dad with jokes

Watch the Sam Smith music video making conservatives lose their minds, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Matthew Daniel Gordon cracked a dad joke.
@mattactorgordon ♬ original sound – Matthew Daniel Gordon
Dylan Mulvaney discussed her facial feminization surgery.
@dylanmulvaney The FFS healing process! #trans #ffs #surgery @drharrisonlee ♬ Relaxing Japanese-style piano song inviting nostalgia – Akiko Akiyama
Justin the Jock worked from home.
@justinthejock3x It’s always a good day to paint!😜🎨 #gaytiktok #gayartist #gaypaint #lgbtqart #lgbtqtiktok #malemuscle #gaymuscles ♬ Shop – Marco tha Gr8
Ola Awosika found a familiar face.
@glow_with_ola 🤧 #fyp #xyzbca #coworker #funny #relateable #comedytiktok #ukcomedy #ukmemes #grindr ♬ big boy sza – katelin
The Survivor Australia castaways got close.
@survivorau 😶… #SurvivorAU ♬ original sound – survivor_aus
Jhoseth Rojas scared easily.
@marcmacnamara When your roommate scares easily. #scare #prank #scareprank #gay #roommate #roommateprankwar #scream #miami #nyc @jhosethrojas0 ♬ original sound – MarcMacNamara
Francesco Rescigno fed his customers.
@angelaav861 @Francesco Rescigno #22opazz #posilliponapoli ♬ I See Red – Everybody Loves An Outlaw
Harry Daniels rapped for Kim Petras.
@harry.daniels Kim was having already a great day so i decided to make it even better 😍 #kimpetras ♬ original sound – harry daniels
Hope Lutheran Church got a trans pastor.
@hopehollywood A bit of #Queer excellence today w/ @bishopbrenda ❤️🔥🌈 @reverandrew is officially installed! #progressiveclergy #transpastor #lgbtq #🏳️🌈 #🏳️⚧️ ♬ Mama Said – Lukas Graham
And Charlie Sprinkman launched a queer map.
@everywhereisqueer I created a world-wide map of queer owned businesses that is growing everyday!! Check it out through the link in our bio 🌈📍🌎 Happy exploring! #everywhereisqueer #queerownedbusiness #queerowned #gay #lesbian #bi #trans #lesbianownedbusiness #gayownedbusiness #transownedbusiness #peoplehelpingpeople #loveislove #love #map #worldmap ♬ I Think I Like When It Rains – WILLIS