These ‘workplace relationship’ jokes prove Gay Twitter™ can’t take anything seriously

It’s been a wild little week for a certain internet wife-guy, and like Marie Kondo, Gay Twitter was ready to dive right into the mess.

The announcement of Ned Fulmer’s departure from online internet group The Try Guys hit social media Tuesday amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior and infidelity.

The drop was short and not-so-sweet:

Fulmer’s subsequent personal post addressed the rumors, confirming his extramarital affair with a co-worker.

One line in his post struck a chord with many readers, as he says he “lost focus” and pointedly describes his affair as a “consensual workplace relationship.” This was likely in response to rumblings online that the boss/employee relation came with an inherent, problematic power imbalance.

Unable to take anything seriously, folks on social media immediately began to relate this message to their favorite “consensual workplace relationships”.

To be fair, there are some faves in here:

I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. pic.twitter.com/ffz0Bc5LMp — rickie (@wafflesknope) September 28, 2022

i lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/G2KquE5nyi — eddie’s emergency quaaludes (@derryfacts2) September 27, 2022

“I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship.” pic.twitter.com/E0LrjXV2yh — debs (@gentlesbeard) September 27, 2022

when they lose focus and have a consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/IZOWhvKJ14 — stormpilot circus out of context🤡 (@thecircusooc) September 28, 2022

my favorite consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/pRmAsH5FQv — david (@froggydave) September 28, 2022

do you think they lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship? pic.twitter.com/kLYOxuSozt — soup 📔 (@ourladyofsoup) September 28, 2022

I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/5gcScFynlo — Terri Schuester Updates (@terri_updates) September 28, 2022

the only consensual workplace relationship I’m looking for. pic.twitter.com/SLKUAciD9x — chels 🎃 (@dispatchdiaz) September 27, 2022

when you lose focus and have a consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/UwbCah9cB4 — kolya kuksenkov’s left eyebrow (@kolyatheeswift) September 28, 2022

consensual workplace relationship pic.twitter.com/M5zmjyyNid — kitty 🏎️🏁 2B1P (@saItedlamp) September 27, 2022

Come on you guys, this is serious.