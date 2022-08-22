Is the world ready for Prince Andrew: The musical?

The Queen will not be amused! British broadcaster Channel 4 is producing a satirical, musical TV show based on Prince Andrew.

The channel launched in 1982. It has announced a series of shows to mark its 40th anniversary later this year. Some of these will celebrate its “radical, irreverent and iconoclastic roots”.

Writing and taking the lead role in the Prince Andrew musical is comedian Kieran Hodgson.

Channel 4 says the musical will explore “key events, relationships, and controversies of Andrew’s life.”

This will include Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019. In this, he denied allegations of sexual abuse and tried to distance himself from his former friend and convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Songs in the show will include ‘My Profiterole’, which the Daily Mail says is based on how Andrew impressed ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York with the pudding.

Two Prince Andrew movies

Andrew and the wider Royal Family are unlikely to welcome news of the TV special. A couple of months ago, news broke of a forthcoming movie about Andrew’s Newsnight interview. It’s based on a memoir by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister on how the exclusive came about.

However, the journalist who questioned Andrew, Emily Maitlis, announced last week she’s also scripted an account of the infamous interview. Her script has reportedly been snapped up by Blueprint Pictures, producers of A Very British Scandal, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. This means there are potentially two movies in the works exploring Prince Andrew’s Newsnight appearance.

A royal insider has said the continued attention on Andrew’s scandals was not welcome.

A friend of the duke told The Times: “This latest exploitation for financial gain of a book and now a film of what was, and remains, a very difficult time for the family, is unwelcome.

“Not least as the account of events leading up to and around the interview appear to have elements of dramatic licence.”

There’s no confirmation yet on when the as-yet-untitled Prince Andrew musical will air.