Dave Chappelle was finally actually canceled for his transphobia and it’s so, so sweet

Resident one-joke pony Dave Chappelle has finally faced a single consequence and folks are just celebrating the little victories.

Iconic Minneapolis club First Avenue announced Monday that the not-so-funny funnyman would be performing at the venue on Wednesday night, and faced immediate wide-spread public backlash.

Somehow, in an act of clarity, the venue actually listened to the community and canceled the show just hours prior to curtain.

In a statement shared to social media Wednesday afternoon, the venue apologized for the booking and acknowledged the misstep they’d taken:

We hear you. Tonight’s show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7 — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022

The show did go on at the local Varsity Theater venue, but the message of solidarity was loud, clear, and appreciated.

By now, Chappelle is renowned for his gross comments about the queer community (and transgender people especially).

His Netflix special The Closer was so transphobic that it led to a rift between queer workers at Netflix and the company as a whole, leading to walk-outs and firings and general mess.

He’s publicly misgendered Lia Thomas, called Lil Nas X a “promiscuous f*g”, and surprised an unsuspecting John Mulaney audience with queerphobic comedy all within the past couple months.

Even after needling the LGBTQ community so publicly, Chappelle has been propped up by Netflix and other comedians so as not to truly face any consequences for punching down so often — that is, until now.

This program cancelation move is a surprise to people who’d almost come to accept Chappelle’s violently transphobic rhetoric as a new normal, but a welcome surprise nonetheless.

If this whole saga has you in the need for some good queer comedy, check out the trailer for Joel Kim Booster’s new special, Psychosexual: