Dave Chappelle was finally actually canceled for his transphobia and it’s so, so sweet

Resident one-joke pony Dave Chappelle has finally faced a single consequence and folks are just celebrating the little victories.
Iconic Minneapolis club First Avenue announced Monday that the not-so-funny funnyman would be performing at the venue on Wednesday night, and faced immediate wide-spread public backlash.
Somehow, in an act of clarity, the venue actually listened to the community and canceled the show just hours prior to curtain.
In a statement shared to social media Wednesday afternoon, the venue apologized for the booking and acknowledged the misstep they’d taken:
We hear you. Tonight’s show has been cancelled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7
— First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022
The show did go on at the local Varsity Theater venue, but the message of solidarity was loud, clear, and appreciated.
Related: Just when we didn’t think Dave Chappelle could sink any lower, this new audio leaked and… ew
By now, Chappelle is renowned for his gross comments about the queer community (and transgender people especially).
His Netflix special The Closer was so transphobic that it led to a rift between queer workers at Netflix and the company as a whole, leading to walk-outs and firings and general mess.
He’s publicly misgendered Lia Thomas, called Lil Nas X a “promiscuous f*g”, and surprised an unsuspecting John Mulaney audience with queerphobic comedy all within the past couple months.
Even after needling the LGBTQ community so publicly, Chappelle has been propped up by Netflix and other comedians so as not to truly face any consequences for punching down so often — that is, until now.
Related: Jerrod Carmichael doesn’t hold back responding to Dave Chappelle’s anti-trans comments
This program cancelation move is a surprise to people who’d almost come to accept Chappelle’s violently transphobic rhetoric as a new normal, but a welcome surprise nonetheless.
If this whole saga has you in the need for some good queer comedy, check out the trailer for Joel Kim Booster’s new special, Psychosexual:
15 Comments
Cam
Bigotry can be expensive.
monty clift
or lucrative…
Neoprene
“We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression…”
Ummm, no, you don’t.
monty clift
Being a bigot isn’t “artistic expression.”
Neoprene
MC – Does that apply to the Netflix is a Joke LGBTQ+ Celebration? There was plenty in that special. Funny, but bigoted for sure. And artistic expression.
LumpyPillows
MC you really don’t know what real bigotry looks like. Get out of your bubble, snowflake.
monty clift
The term “cancelled” really should not be used when discussing/criticizing bigots and bigotry, it only ends up giving a-holes like Chapelle a victim ark that he has/and will continue to exploit to the maximum.
still_onthemark
Since the show simply moved to the Varsity Theatre, how was he canceled?
sfhairy
he was canceled. no, no he wasn’t. He still performed, still made money. But keep grasping at straws.
LumpyPillows
Disagreeing with people does not make you a bigot. Trans women are not women; they are just trans women. If you’ve transitioned you are not a woman. This is a perfectly valid view of the issue. Does not mean I do not support trans women…I just do not believe they are women. You can spew all your nonsense about brains and genes…if you had to transition, you are trans…period. Everyone is different, with different brains and genes…
90% of the people who HATE Dave Chappelle never watched his special. That’s a special kind of arrogance.
LeBlevsez
“Gay men are not men; they are just gay men.” Imagine, Lumpy, that every time someone was talking to you, or about you, they felt it was necessary to include this platitude. Would you consider that hostile? Would you consider that bigotry?
GlobeTrotter
@LeBlevsez: That’s a rather specious argument. There’s no proof that gay men are not men, however there’s overwhelming evidence to prove that trans-men are not men, or that trans-women are not women. Stating an obvious, physical reality is not the same as bigotry.
LumpyPillows
LeB, that is one really wrong use of “logic”. You seem to think I am not gay then? I am. Being gay does not negate me being a man.
Ken A.
So the show wasn’t cancelled, just moved. Artistic expression is artistic expression. Some may like a particular artist which is totally fine, others may not and that is totally fine. The attitude of I don’t like him so no one can hear him is ludicrous and that causes resentment. Same as the drag queen story hour holds true. Certain people don’t like them so no one can have them is just as ludicrous. So both sides have their cancel type culture and both show their foolishness.
1copaseticsoul
Hilarious Dave Chappell is here to stay. That man will never be “cancelled”