“Wow, it’s almost like you’re a ‘real’ man”: Dan Levy recalls the homophobia he faced early in his career

Following the Emmy-award-winning success of Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy enjoys a high-profile career these days. However, on a recent podcast, he spoke of experiencing homophobia earlier in his work life.

Back in 2006, in his early 20s, Dan worked at MTV. He says that some office banter would mock his sexuality.

Speaking on the first episode of the Phone a Friend with Jessi Cruickshank podcast, Dan said, “I remember walking into work one day and someone asked me what I did on the weekend. I said, ‘Well, I installed a dimmer switch in my apartment.’ And that person said, ‘Wow, it’s almost like you’re a real man.’”

The 39-year-old said such comments made him retreat into himself. He didn’t want his sexuality to make him stand out or potentially vulnerable to discrimination.

“We didn’t have the sensitivity, I think, that we do now, at least around people’s coming out and the fact that it’s an incredibly personal experience. I mean, I think we all knew it at the time. So, when you do feel like there’s this hunt to out gay people of note in culture, it almost makes you want to hide even more because you don’t want to draw any attention to yourself.”

Dan was born in Canada to parents Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine. Real-life dad Eugene played his dad on Schitt’s Creek.

Dan started his career as one of seven co-hosts on MTV Canada’s MTV Live. He shot to worldwide fame playing David on Schitt’s Creek, which he also wrote and co-produced.

Since then, he’s appeared in the movie Happiest Season and hosted The Big Brunch reality show. He’ll next be seen in the movie, Haunted Mansion. He’s also producing the animated show, Standing By, about a group of disgruntled guardian angels.