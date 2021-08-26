Wow, Josh Duggar’s latest defense in child porn case is something else

Former reality TV star/antigay activist Josh Duggar’s legal team is trying anything and everything they can think of to get his child porn case tossed out, and their latest strategy might be their most ridiculous yet.

Duggar was arrested back in April when the IP address linked to the used car dealership where he worked was used to download over 200 photos and videos of children in compromising and abusive situations.

Last week, Duggar’s lawyers filed a motion requesting that the case against him be dismissed, arguing that it was actually one of the other employees from the dealership, not Duggar, who accessed the illegal content.

Yahoo! News reports:

Duggar’s team sought to cast blame on a person identified in court documents as Witness #1. Federal agents interviewed Witness #1 in December 2019, roughly one month after authorities first executed a search warrant at the dealership. According to court documents, federal agents originally designated Witness #1 a “person of interest to the investigation.” Witness #1 told the investigators that he worked at Duggar’s dealership, and had even stayed there overnight “without Duggar’s knowledge or permission,” Duggar’s lawyers said. Witness #1 also “admitted to viewing adult pornography through websites he accessed through the internet on his cellular phone,” though he denied viewing child pornography, according to the court filing.

There’s just one teeny tiny glaringly obvious hole in Josh’s new defense.

Investigators already searched Witness #1’s device and determined that it was “negative” for any child pornography. They also searched the devices of two other employees, identified as Witness #2 and Witness #3, and drew the same conclusion.

That only leaves Josh’s phone, which allegedly contained hundreds and hundreds of kiddie porn files.

Of course, his lawyers have an explanation for this as well. They say he didn’t download the files to his phone. Instead, they were somehow transferred there from one of the other three employee’s devices to make him look guilty. Or something. Oh, and not only that, but investigators didn’t do a good enough job preserving the evidence, so now nothing can be proven, so the whole case should be thrown out.

“The problem is that [DHS’ Homeland Security Investigations division] may have not identified evidence of child pornography during the field examination of these devices — but failed to preserve other potentially exculpatory evidence,” the motion says.

Duggar’s legal team filed a series of other motions as well, including one asking that pictures of his hands and feet that were taken during his arrest not be included in his trial, saying authorities didn’t have a warrant to photograph any of his body parts.

You know you’re grasping at straws when you’re best defenses are basically “I’ve been framed but I can’t prove it because the evidence has all been lost!” and “You can’t take pictures of my feet!”