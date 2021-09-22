Wow, Meghan McCain’s meanness knows no bounds in vicious new op-ed attacking Joe Biden

Despite her extreme privilege, Meghan McCain is clearly a deeply damaged individual and her latest op-ed in The Daily Mail proves it.
The rambling think piece, which was published yesterday, is all about how much she loathes–and we mean loathes–Joe Biden, who gave a eulogy at her father’s funeral, without offering any constructive criticisms, substantive ideas, or alternative solutions to his policies. In short, it’s just a hate fest.
We will now spend the same amount of time summarizing the op-ed as McCain spent writing it, which is approximately 15 seconds…
Basically, she spends the entire time bitching about how President Biden, who she “once considered a friend and confidante”, has become a “cantankerous” old man who is “out of touch with reality.” She also calls him “feckless,” “unreliable,” “stubborn,” and says he surrounds himself with “the worst type of corrupt bureaucrats” and “idiotic sycophants,” and that he’s divisive and distrustful and might be abusing his power and, oh yeah, Fauci sucks, and Jimmy Carter too, and God Bless America, and the media is just garbage, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
OK, we think you get the point.
McCain, who has known Biden her entire life and once relied on him for support after her father’s cancer diagnosis and eventual death, shared her work on Twitter yesterday.
Check out my very first column for ?@DailyMail?! https://t.co/mOouL47GUf
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 21, 2021
Now, the responses…
I’m not even going to waste my time on this crap. What a loyal friend you are. 🤦🏻♀️
— Lae Pitt ⁷💜 (@LaePitt) September 21, 2021
He was so kind to you and your family. You were crying in his arms, and then you continue to bash him every opportunity
— Alexx. (@__LocaBaybee) September 21, 2021
Why is anyone paying her for opinion columns? Being related to someone is not a credential.
— Ashley Paskalis (@Ash_Pask) September 21, 2021
Its unfortunate you write this about the man that was there to console you about your father. pic.twitter.com/kOgPLUa1eg
— Roger P. Bicknell II (@rbicknellii) September 21, 2021
Biden on his worse day is better than Trump on his best day.
— Tim Speece (@tspeece46) September 21, 2021
Let me get it straight. You no longer consider him a “friend and confidante” when you don’t care for his policies?? What is your definition of a friend? Someone there for your dad’s illness? And then he’s of no use?
— Mossgirl64 (@MossGirl64) September 21, 2021
Meghan is writing satires
— Be pro-life wear a mask 😷 (@tvdfan_andmore) September 21, 2021
Wow! Can you imagine having Meghan as a friend as the Biden’s were to her and her dad? Watch your back. She doesn’t care, just like Melania.
— Terry Shaffer (@TerryShaffer16) September 21, 2021
Had you stuck with facts and simply addressed policy, your words would be impactful. Choosing to cash in on your personal relationship with Joe Biden in order to attack him personally, however, reflects poorly on you. Didn’t you once claim to dislike sensational journalism?
— Julie Stephenson (@mandjstephenson) September 21, 2021
This is how you use your family name?
— 🍂Kelly🍂 (@kelly_dodson) September 21, 2021
Here’s a video of McCain and Biden during the better, more compassionate days of their relationship…
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
Chrisk
Yep Daddies little twat will say and do anything for attention.
Max
it always been obvious she would bad mouth a friend under an opportunity to do so.
jerjn
By the way, she’s JOHN McCAIN’S DAUGHTER…
Mister P
The twat is doing it for money, not just attention.
sgonnell877
Shameful. Her mother needs to yank her back and have a Come to Jesus talk with her.
stonercharles
PUULEASE!!! That Stratford Wife Aged Sex Doll is not a mother and obviously has never controlled that thing she birthed Just saying
Cam
For someone who spent practically zero time with her father growing up, Meghan McCain sure loves to talk about him. Her dad lived in DC, made it back to AZ maybe once a month and while there did fundraisers or other campaign activities.
Little Meghan is still trying to get attention.
richybruce
Does anyone even care what that ignorant bitch has to say? Shut up and suck your homophobic husbands dick.
[email protected]
Here are some inconvenient truth to the Biden lovers in here:
1. He pulled the military out of Afghanistan before getting out the civilians and Afghan allies.
2. He promised that no American would be left behind. Then he boasted that 90% made it out….meaning we left 10% behind to fend for themselves against the gay loving Taliban.
3. He left 60 Billion Dollars worth of military equipment behind for the Taliban to utilize for its reign of terror over women, gays, and anyone else that doesn’t follow their perverted interpretation of Islam.
4. The USA had a well functioning border and he opened it up to anyone and everyone to come into without being tested for Covid. He then gives them free health care, housing, welfare, despite the fact that we have many homeless people…many of whom are veterans…
[email protected]
5. USA was energy independent and Biden allows Russia to sell oil while American energy jobs are lost to Russia.
6. France hates us now.
7. UK hates us now
Other than that Biden is great
Chrisk
Go back to your shitty fox news winemaker. No one’s interested in hearing their lies about Biden.
stonercharles
Pathetic Much Lamo??? Mother F&%$er Please
GrizzleyMichael
All those miserable Republicans aren’t worth shit, because they are shit. I am glad that she is off the View and I just wanted to bitch slap her.