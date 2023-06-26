Fans show support for Anthony Bowens with “He’s gay!” viral chant

A clip of out-gay wrestler Anthony Bowens has gone viral. It comes from the AEW Rampage event last week. Bowens and wrestling partner Max Caster make up the tag team duo, The Acclaimed.

During one part of the action, an exchange took place between Bowens and QTV reporter, Harley Cameron. We appreciate that most of what takes place within the ring is scripted, but the audience reaction on this occasion was less easy to predict.

According to Ringside News, “Cameron did a sexy performance and mentioned that she could tell Bowens was into her.”

A bemused Bowens asked her if she’d been “kicked in the head too many times by a kangaroo” when she was a kid. Cameron expressed confusion. Bowens clarifies that he’s not into her because, as everyone knows, he’s gay.

“And taken”, quips one of the TV commentators.

The whole auditorium then starts to chant ‘He’s gay”, at a non-plussed Cameron’s expense.

Many people shared the clip online.

Bowens himself shared it on Twitter and Instagram. He said, “If you told me years ago I’d have an arena chanting HE’S GAY at me in the most POSITIVE of ways, I’d say you’re crazy. There’s obviously still progress to be made but I’m proud at how far we’ve come. Happy Pride #AEWRampage”

Making wrestling history

Bowens, 32, was raised in New Jersey. He came out as bisexual in January 2017, but a couple of years later said he identified as gay.

Although he was passed over by WWE in 2015, he made a name for himself on the indie circuit. In 2020, he signed a five-year deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) which has seen his profile soar.

Last September he made history when he and Caster triumphed at the AEW Dynamite meet in New York City. In doing so, Bowens became the first out-gay AEW champion in the organization’s history.

Bowens has been in a relationship with his partner Michael Pavano since before he came out in 2017.