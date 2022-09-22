Wrestlers are airing out Vince McMahon’s “first homosexual experience” story

Recently retired and/or disgraced far-right wrestling mogul Vince McMahon is once again having his past aired out by his own former wrestlers.

This most recent display of the former CEO’s business was made on wrestler Kevin Nash’s Kliq THIS podcast. On it, Nash re-aired a story told by his late friend and colleague Scott Hall, in which he recounts McMahon’s “first homosexual experience.”

It apparently all started with McMahon pitching a new storyline to the wrestlers. According the Hall, the owner thought they should spice things up by having another wrestler have a gay crush on him.

Then, seemingly unprompted, McMahon pivoted to his personal life.

“He goes, ‘Let me tell you about my first homosexual experience’,” Hall told the audience. “I remember sitting — me and Kevin were both sitting in Vince’s office at TV — I looked at Kevin and my first thought was, ‘As opposed to your most recent?'”

He then went on to recount the experience secondhand, to a few too many laughs.

“He was talking about when he was living in North Carolina and was hitchhiking one time,” Hall recalled. “I don’t know anything about Vince’s past, but I’m thinking, hitchhiking from where, the pool to the country club? Like what?

“He said some guy picked him up and was like rubbing his hand on his leg,” he continued. “I’m thinking okay, now you told me. What does this have to do with wrestling?

“I remember being really resistant to it. That wasn’t the way we were doing business.”

It’s surprising to think that this strongly pro-Trump, far-right business man would not only readily offer up this story, but include it as a pitch for a story for the WWE.

Hall specifically mentions that the WWE at the time was “real big on family entertainment,” yet somehow, McMahon seemed to think that this gay plotline would be a camp good time for audiences.

McMahon recently stepped down amid allegations of affairs with former WWE employees and hush money payments, so maybe this isn’t the worst bit of his business that could possibly be broadcast right now.

Hear Scott Hall recall it all in his own words: