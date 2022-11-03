lowering the bar

This gay bar hosted a white performer and his “Sista Girl” caricature in the year 2022 and WTAF

By

Side-by-side pictures of white puppeteer Jerry Halliday with his Black

Renowned Chicago leather bar Touché is being taken to task for hosting a performance some are calling “minstrelsy and blackface” this week.

The bar’s 45th anniversary event featured ventriloquist Jerry Halliday and his “colorful cast of characters”, including a Black woman puppet called “Sista Girl”. The hosts requested that patrons not record any of the performance, and after clips were posted online, it’s clear as to why.

One audience member compiled a thread of his experience at the event:

The Sista Girl portion of the performance included jokes about “colored people”, revealing an “afro puff” around her genitals, and gathering tips “for her five kids”.

The thread features a live account of the event, as well as multiple videos. Some feature audience members voicing their displeasure, with Halliday as “Sista Girl” yelling at them to “Shut the f*ck up.” Multiple audiences members stood up and walked out.

Related: Man charged in hit-and-run outside Chicago gay bar that killed three men

While many folks reacted in shock, a sad amount of commenters seemed more disappointed than surprised.

Figures like activist Dan Savage, former Mr. International Leather Preston “wexx”, and renowned Chicago drag queens voiced their concerns:

Related: Aaron Schock dares to show his face—and abs—at a NYC leather bar, and Gay Twitter™ is not having it

Additionally, the leadership behind Mr. International Rubber has removed Touché events from their schedule, as well as removing the bar’s logo from their website:

The most liked comment on their Instragram post promoting the event reads, “Minstrelsy and blackface right there…Disappointing, yet not surprising. Maybe 45 years is enough if this is the way a queer and supposed ‘safe space’ is going to run itself.”

Queerty reached out to Touché and was referred to their public statement published yesterday evening.

In it, the bar’s ownership apologizes for “not vetting the entertainer” and “not reacting and stopping the show”:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ToucheChicago (@touchechicago)

The bar is organizing a forum at the Leather Archives & Museum on November 9 for community members to voice their concerns.

The statement closes with, “We hope that you will allow us the opportunity to prove our resolve in going forward and not permit this one night to overshadow the service Touché has provided to our community for 45 years.”