Yasmin Finney adds another entry to the ‘Heartstopper’ cast’s wild week of headlines

It’s been quite a week for the cast of gay Netflix darling Heartstopper, but the announcements aren’t over just yet!

Joe Locke was announced to be joining the MCU in Agatha: Coven of Chaos (as his second-ever screen acting gig, mind you). Meanwhile, Kit Connor posted an arresting coming out message online saying he felt forced to do so, presumably in response to bogus accusations of the 18-year-old actor “queerbaiting”. The tweet has garnered nearly a million likes in support over the past two days.

All four lead cast members were also announced as nominees for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys Awards just yesterday.

And now, trans castmate Yasmin Finney is having her own big moment as the newest British Vogue cover girl.

As she writes, “Ladies & Gentlemen… My British Vogue Cover”:

“I wish I could go back in time to tell 16 year old Yaz that it will all be okay,” she continues. “You Are Worth It & your trans identity wont hold you back… You will set your own destiny.”

Finney joins fellow stars Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Simone Ashley for the December 2022 issue, with each actress having had their own starring turn in a Netflix series (Heartstopper, The Crown, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Bridgerton, respectively).

Though her small screen breakout was only earlier this year, the young actress is already landing roles beyond it. She’s recently starred in Mars, a short film produced by queer musician Yungblud which premiered at the British Film Festival last month.

She was also announced late this summer to be joining the Doctor Who cast alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who is slated to play the first gay iteration of the titular Doctor.

Finney’s en vogue moment is especially impactful for Britain, a country that seems to veer further and further into cultural division over trans identities.

A 19-year-old trans girl representing a major publication is an act of bravery in a cultural moment dominated by transphobic voices like JK Rowling and the LGB Alliance, specifically as they target trans women and queer youth.

Not only is she serving up activism just by letting her star shine, but she’s looking great doing it!

For a little extra glimpse at her star power, check out her Queerpiphany appearance with Munroe Bergdorf Drag Race UK‘s Tayce: