‘Yes, Daddy’…and 9 other wonderful queer books to enjoy at the beach this summer

If you haven’t stepped into a bookstore in the past couple of years, you’re not alone. You are, however, missing out on a period of time where the shelves are overflowing with new, diverse, excellent queer books releasing week after week, for readers of all ages and identities.

Find here the top ten queer books we think you should bring to the beach this summer – some that’ll have you saying “I wish I’d had this book when I was in high school,” and some that no high schooler should ever be caught reading.

All of the titles mentioned here landed on shelves in the first half of 2021 and are available now.

RISE TO THE SUN by Leah Johnson | YA

Last year, Leah Johnson’s debut You Should See Me in a Crown, a Midwest prom-com with a queer, Black girl in the lead, was the first-ever YA pick for Reese’s Book Club. Her follow-up is an emotional, romantic YA that follows two teen girls at a life-changing music festival. Olivia and Toni are a complicated and hectic lead couple, and Leah Johnson’s writing is full of show-stopping moments that’ll make you want to dance and cry at Lalapalooza.

Available on Amazon.

