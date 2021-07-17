‘Yes, Daddy’…and 9 other wonderful queer books to enjoy at the beach this summer

If you haven’t stepped into a bookstore in the past couple of years, you’re not alone. You are, however, missing out on a period of time where the shelves are overflowing with new, diverse, excellent queer books releasing week after week, for readers of all ages and identities.

Find here the top ten queer books we think you should bring to the beach this summer – some that’ll have you saying “I wish I’d had this book when I was in high school,” and some that no high schooler should ever be caught reading.

All of the titles mentioned here landed on shelves in the first half of 2021 and are available now.