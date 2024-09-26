It’s been a big week for priests, Sabrina Carpenter, and the mayor of New York City. But would you believe they’re all connected?

While the pint-sized pop star was launching her Short n’ Sweet tour and this hot priest was competing on Jeopardy, Mayor Eric Adams was getting indicted following weeks of mass resignations and investigations into his administration.

On Thursday, the 64-year-old politician was charged with five federal public corruption charges “related to bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals,” according to CNN.

But where do godly men and the “Espresso” singer factor into all this?

Well, as The New York Post revealed, an investigation into Adams and shady dealings by his ex-chief of staff Frank Carone came to light after Sabrina Carpenter went to church.

But it’s a long story – so keep up!

It all started when Carpenter dropped her gory, horror-inspired, and against all odds, horny “Feather” music video in October 2023. (A certified bop, by the way!)

In the clip, the singer struts around in a colorful collection of skimpy outfits, oblivious to a gaggle of persistent male suitors getting offed à la Final Destination.

Naturally, it culminates with her dancing pantsless next to a tableau of pastel-colored coffins (including one that reads “RIP b*tch”) lining the ornate 19th-century altar at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn.

The whole thing felt too hot for church, and apparently, it was.

sabrina carpenter will rid the world of catholicism one priest at a time pic.twitter.com/cCs0SoUJ1r — wiLL (@willfulchaos) November 28, 2023

After its release, “appalled” diocese officials wrote a statement denouncing the “provocative” video, claiming that Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello — who approved the shoot — did not follow “diocesan policy” and would be demoted. Oop!

Furthermore, churchgoers were so outraged that they held a mass to restore “the sanctity of [the] church” and repair “the harm” done by Carpenter’s flawless legs. (Oh, brother!)

Nevertheless, the devil remained dormant until September 2024, when federal investigators issued a subpoena to the church “requesting information about any dealings” between disgraced pastor Gigantiello and Mr. Frank Carone, who is was running Adams’ re-election campaign.

saw a lotta people who don’t live in new york making eric adams jokes. which is fine. neither does he — matt (@computer_gay) September 26, 2024

But where did feds get the tip? According to The Post, the priest’s connections to Adams’ office first surfaced in connection to “an internal investigation over Carpenter’s music video” by the church.

Diocese officials said it would “be inappropriate to comment further” on the subpoena. Still, they told The Post they’re “fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement.”

Basically, they’re still pissed at Gigantiello and can’t wait for him to burn alongside Adams and his inner circle. How’s that for petty?!

My favorite piece of trivia about Eric Adams’ corruption is that he was linked to the Catholic priest that let Sabrina Carpenter film a sexy music video in a church pic.twitter.com/1ITecKwwqi — gorp (@mladyfootlocker) September 26, 2024

While the full extent of Adams’ indictment and the investigation into Gigantiello are yet to be revealed, we’re proud of Sabrina for doing her part to stop corruption. (Even if she did so unknowingly.)

Still, if the Catholic church was scandalized by “Feather,” they will hate that girl-on-girl kiss in Carpenter’s new music video for “Taste.”

But, as the singer said in response to the whole scandal: “Jesus was a carpenter.”

