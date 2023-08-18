Yes, we can (and do!): 10 of the best gay missionary sex scenes from film & TV

Alert the media!
The haters said it was impossible.
However, thanks to recent advances in science (and the sex scene in Red, White, and Royal Blue), we can FINALLY confirm that gay men ARE capable of doing it missionary!
OK, OK, we’re kidding.
But seriously! According to recent discourse on Gay Twitter™, there’s a large pocket of heteros who didn’t know gay men could have sex in the tried and true position until the new Prime Video rom-com, which has shot to the top of Amazon’s streaming charts.
When First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) got intimate on New Year’s Eve, these straight allies didn’t just see an intimate and tender lovemaking scene; they saw enlightenment. Thank you, Jeff Bezos?
good morning pic.twitter.com/SgyJTW8F6r— CEO of Super Serve Store (@servestoreCEO) August 12, 2023
Thank you red white and royal blue ❤️— Mario🫧🧜🏽♀️ (@mmdisney200) August 12, 2023
To be fair, we understand why the thought isn’t constantly crossing every straight person’s mind.
Also, the “International Relations meeting” in Red, White, and Royal Blue (see what we did there?) is especially hard to miss, with some seriously intense eye contact, lots of kissing, and a well-placed, dangling key necklace.
Still, this is FAR from the first time we’ve seen gay characters wrap their legs around each other and get it on.
Much respect to the spit for lube, can o’ beans diet, and d*ggy style culture we saw in Brokeback Mountain, but gay sex on film and TV has come a long way since the Oscar winner introduced the concept to mainstream audiences. No offense to our cis het friends, but it’s time to educate yourself!
Don’t worry, we’ve done our research –– and we brought receipts.
Red, White & Royal Blue greatest service might be teaching a new generation of women that gay men can actually do missionary.— Tyler Dinucci! (@TylerDinucci) August 12, 2023
For those that remain skeptical, we’ve compiled some of the best missionary gay sex scenes in film and TV. You know, for science. Scroll through below…
Bros
Don’t judge a book by its cover. With a title like Bros, you might have assumed that Billy Eichner‘s major studio LGBTQ+ rom-com would be chock full of macho, manly sex. We’re talking wheelbarrow! Reverse cowboy! With the lights off! But actually, Bobby (Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane)’s most meaningful encounter is some good ol’ fashioned missionary to “Love is Here To Stay” by Nat King Cole. Of course, it only comes (pun intended) after some hilariously over-the-top (and horny) wrestling. It’s the
position thought that counts!
God’s Own Country
God’s Own Country, known affectionately at “the British Brokeback Mountain” is the only movie that had us ready to take up sheep farming in North England. A romance blossoms between sheepherder Johnny (Josh O’Connor) and Romanian migrant worker Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu), though the two are hesitant to acknowledge its existence… even after a fight leads to some rough and passionate missionary in the middle of the lush countryside. Oh, to have been a fly on a wall at that farm!
Looking
There was TONS of sex in Looking. For the uninformed straights, the HBO series was basically Sex and the City… if they f*cked as much as if they talked about it. And if they were gay.
Still, few moments were as sexy as when Patrick (Jonathan Groff) and his then-boyfriend/boss Kevin (Russell Tovey) decided to switch it up in the bedroom. The Season 2 episode (fittingly titled “Looking Top to Bottom”) gave us some especially sweaty and passionate sex. Patrick finally channels his inner dom after worrying he had resorted himself to a life of bottoming, and while we don’t endorse this messy pairing, the scene was HOT.
Call Me By Your Name
We’re NOT talking about the peach. The hottest part of Call Me By Your Name is the overwhelming attraction that keeps Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) from pursuing each other during a sticky Italian summer. Even though the star crossed lovers get physical right before Oliver’s return to the U.S., director Luca Guadagnino quickly pans to some Italian foliage before it can get too steamy. Prude! Just kidding.
Still, as the camera moves, you can just barely see Oliver position himself between Elio’s legs and lean in for a kiss. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment for LGBTQ+ and straight viewers alike, but don’t worry. We turned the brightness WAY up and scrolled frame-by-frame to check ourselves.
Kill Your Darlings
OK, there’s only 30 seconds of sex in Kill Your Darlings. But this moment between heartbroken poet Allen Ginsberg (Daniel Radcliffe) and a stranger he loses his virginity to was all we could talk about in 2013. It’s a moment of sadness and power for Radcliffe’s character, whose heart was broken by Beat Generation pal Lucien Carr (Dane DeHaan). Yet the two strangers gaze longingly into each other’s eyes, adding layers of sensitivity and sexuality to the otherwise dark drama.
Queer as Folk
Maybe if the straights knew we did missionary sooner, this short-lived Peacock reboot would’ve gotten the second season it deserved! Queer as Folk never strayed from depicting authentic relationships, including those awkward moments when the gays do what we do best: f*ck our friends. Reeling from trauma in their community and tempted by their romantic history, Brodie (Devin Way) and Noah (Johnny Sibilly) have some steamy sex (too hot for YouTube, even) in Episode 2. Despite an injury, Brodie is able to throw Noah on the bed for some missionary lovemaking, though the memory of a lost lover ends up clouding the mood.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Poor Brad. And Janet. AND ROCKY! At the peak of mania during their stay at Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s laboratory, both Brad (Barry Bostwick) and his fiance Janet (Susan Sarandon) find themselves seduced by the deviant, yet alluring alien from Transylvania (Tim Curry). “Janet’s probably asleep by now,” Frank-N-Furter warns Brad, before throwing the tighty-whitey-clad man’s legs into the air. “Do you want her to see you like this?” See, we were even giving ourselves over to (missionary sex’s) absooooolute pleasure back in the ’70s.
Weekend
This oft-forgotten 2011 romantic drama was helmed by Looking director Andrew Haigh, and tells the intimate story of two British men who start a relationship the weekend before one of them plans to leave the country. The film is a beautiful look into the psychology of hook ups and could’ve-been’s… and we also get to see Russell (Tom Cullen) and Glen (Chris New) f*ck a lot. The duo takes it missionary for one especially passionate sesh after arguing about the fight for gay marriage. Naturally.
Another Gay Movie
If you’ve ever wanted to validate the authenticity of any LGBTQ+ stereotype, you’ll likely find the answer in 2006’s Another Gay Movie, a ridiculously queer take on American Pie. Back in the day, a viewing would’ve cost the public embarrassment of a Blockbuster rental. Thank God for streaming! Aside from watching Andy (Michael Carbonaro) f*ck a quiche, we see Griff (Mitch Morris) and Jarod (Jonathan Chase) take their romance to the next level with missionary by the pool. It’s a sweet moment… and the couple even waits five whole minutes before switching to a naughtier position.
Fire Island
Alright, so as a retelling of Pride and Prejudice, last year’s Fire Island is appropriately more love story than it is romping f*ck fest. Though that doesn’t mean Joel Kim Booster didn’t accurately reflect the Pines promiscuity. While his character Noah is looking for Howie (Bowen Yang) at a house party, he opens a bedroom door to find not one, but TWO couples getting it on missionary style (and one man watching). How’s that for proof?!
20 Comments
ShaverC
The clip from Bros was so hard to watch. It’s embarrassingly bad and awkward, I can see why that movie tanked.
dbmcvey
You didn’t see the movie. Your opinion is worthless.
Doug
I thought “Bros” was very funny. I found that a lot of the same people who complain that only gay actors should play gay roles are the ones who turned up their noses up to this film and never saw it.
Kangol2
I saw Bros and it was OK but Billy Eichner in that lead role was like nails–human and metal–on a chalkboard. Not sure I’ll ever watch that again.
Joshooeerr
Bros has one of the best scripts ever for a gay comedy, and if we’re talking recent comedies generally, then one of the best comedy scripts – period. The negativity stems entirely from individual reactions to Billy Eichner, which then colors overall reactions to the movie. I get it, Eichner is a divisive figure and his comedy is acerbic, cynical, even bitter. But that is also the POV of his character and what forms the spine of his character’s arc in the movie. They should probably do a re-make with a better looking, more personable actor in the Eichner role.
montegutdude
I really disliked the whiny b!tchfest known as Bros. Enough so to leave this petty comment.
Brian
Agreed. This movie is like a few others I’ve seen recently (Avatar: Way of Water is another) where the whole thing feels like a first draft. They came up with a brainstorm, some storyboards… and then they just released it. There wasn’t enough *craft* to it. Not enough editing, filtering, adjusting….
dbmcvey
Grace must really regret that post.
Pietro D
Queer as Folk, THE REBOOT did not at all deserve a second season. It was one of the worst ever GAY films or series. …….. so putrid that in my area it was YANKED off the air after only 4 or 5 episodes! I hated it with a passion…….. One of the worst mistakes to film the old, beloved Queer as Folk and try and mak it relevant . It sunk like a ton of bricks, as well it should have. It made me ashamed for being gat!
ondaboat0069
Dude you need to change your brand of weed. Your hallucinating
monty clift
It barely lasted a week. If they didn’t try to force all the trans/ pronouns garbage, it probably would’ve faired better.
dbmcvey
Monty’s freaky obsession with trans people is super creepy.
esrosejr
I had to laugh at the whole missionary position thing. First, I am probably the oldest gay man (86) reading this article. Second, I did not learn about sex from a magazine or an internet site. I learned “hands on” so to speak and where does anyone start but on top or on the bottom. Sure, standing up sex is OK but you are seen from over the horizon so, a bit of caution there as any sex that can be seen in public is illegal or subject to bad reviews by onlookers. My first experiences were all “rubbing” then pool play…my cousin at eight not bragging…and so variety is not only possible, it might be necessary. Let’s agree that missionaries probebly did not have much sex to begin with but men can invent quite well when pushed to do so and it is a lot easier to push lying down. It is just physics.
Kangol2
Speaking of series and missionary gay sex, what about Cucumber and Banana, the British gay shows? Also, there are many other movies and series Queerty could have included, but I’ll leave that to one of your writers to research.
slake1236
How do you pass upthe taxi driver and Genie in American Gods. It was one of the most erotic scenes i have seen.
montegutdude
Good call. That was pretty hot! And more erotic than a couple on this list.
dbmcvey
Did you know Brian Fuller had to reshoot that scene because the director and actors were all straight and didn’t know how gay sex works?
theaterbloke
There’s a bit in James Michener’s Hawaii in which they analyze the missionaries’s sexual activities on board the ship that delivered them from New England to the Islands. Based on the number of children born within nine months of their passage, apparently they were going at it hot and heavy. It’s a fictional account, of course, but interesting in light of the topic at hand.
theaterbloke
I have nothing against Billy Eichner. I just think Bros was a bad movie.
YellowMarc
I enjoyed the movie and thought it was well written, and quite funny at times, but can’t the see what the appeal to a straight audience would be. The main character was not very likable, and his neurotic personality was irritating so say the least. I just couldn’t see the attraction or what the bland gym clone character saw in him, as he wasn’t even the “lovable cute nerdy type”. It was just another cliche rom-com, but with gay characters whose first date ends up in group sex. Not sure if the average straight couple would not feel uncomfortable watching that whole extra cringy wrestling scene, poppers included. Myself as a gay man did.