“You sick f*****!”: Homophobes caught on tape harassing Sam Smith in the streets of NYC

Sam Smith likely knew they would ruffle feathers with their playfully Satan-coded “Unholy” performance at the recent Grammy Awards. It was about as Satanic as a child’s costume with red horns and a pitchfork — the Church of Satan itself called the performance “alright” at most — but some are unable to discern between theatricality and reality.
This week in NYC, Smith was minding their business in a park when some bat and her associates started hurling hateful, tired insults at the singer.
Which one of these people seems more stable and normal to you?:
The harasser in question is alleged to be Marie Kiernan, a far-right conspiracy theorist who has specifically targeted Drag Queen Story Hours in recent months. This confrontation in the park was reportedly just hours after her and her scummy associates protested one such event.
The banshee and her cohort screamed all the usual epithets at Smith, with “pedophile”, “groomer”, and “sick” all making appearances. They end the video by really playing the hits, as you can just barely make out a voice mentioning the “Illuminati”, a classic accusation that’s been thrown at every pop star and major public figure for decades.
Smith, on the other hand, behaves like a reasonable human being and just removes themselves from the situation. See how easy it is to mind your business?
Part of Smith’s calm and collected demeanor here is likely from experience. In a Zane Lowe interview from January, the musician opened up about the kind of abuse being openly queer in public has brought.
“What people don’t realize with trans/non-binary people in the UK is it’s happening in the street,” they say. “I’m being abused in the street verbally more than I ever have.”
They explain that the worst of it has happened in their home country, stating, “The hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy.”
In the face of incidents like this, rampant body-shaming, and transphobic media, the singer has been receiving a newfound outpouring of love and appreciation.
As they should:
People like this old lady should could consider getting a life. Or a job. Or a personality that will make their kids want to see them again.
2 Comments
abfab
The New Romantics (1980ish) faced the same toxic right wing rage in London. This woman should be expecting a call from the Nikki Halley campaign. I guess one can say that Sammalla is a New Romantic for the kids today.
You’ve got your mother in a whirl ’cause she’s
Not sure if you’re a boy or a girl
Hey babe, your hair’s alright
Hey babe, let’s stay out tonight
You like me, and I like it all
We like dancing and we look divine
You love bands when they’re playing hard
You want more and you want it fast
They put you down, they say I’m wrong
You tacky thing, you put them on
Rebel rebel, you’ve torn your dress
Rebel rebel, your face is a mess
Rebel rebel, how could they know?
Hot tramp, I love you so!
the thin white duke~~~~~~~~~~
ZzBomb
Again, religion is a problem with the human species.