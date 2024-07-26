Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane (Photo: Shutterstock)

As previously reported, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane are set to lead in a new Ryan Murphy-produced Golden Girls inspired sitcom for Hulu. Mid-Century Modern comes from Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, creators of Will & Grace.

Yesterday, co-star Linda Lavin posted a photo of the cast on set, and a brief video clip of the cast enjoying applause from the audience.

“Throwback to last Thursday night when we filmed this fabulous pilot, Mid-Century Modern for @hulu at 20th Century Fox!!” said Lavin. “Starring the legendary Nathan Lane, @mattbomer @nathanleegraham and @misscocoperu created by the brilliant team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, and directed by the one and only amazing @therealjamesburrows !!”

What’s Mid-Century Modern about?

According to Variety, Bomer (Fellow Travelers) will take on the role of a ditzy character not unlike Rose in Golden Girls. Lane will be more of a Dorothy character. Lavin will play Lane’s mom.

“The series follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper,” Hulu said in a release.

“‘Mid-Century Modern’ stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother.”

“A successful businessman with one foot in retirement, Bunny is forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it. Like her son, Sybil’s strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic – which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral. Jerry left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual. Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head.”

Lavin, 86, has an extensive list of Broadway and TV credits to her name going back to the late 1960s. She is probably best known for starring in the sitcom, Alice (1976-1985).

Although just a pilot episode, many on Lavin’s Instagram post expressed the hope that the show gets picked up for a season. It’s certainly got a wealth of talent in front and behind the camera!