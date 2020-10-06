“You’re taping me again!?” Kellyanne Conway seethes at daughter over COVID revelation

In an amazing moment captured on TikTok, Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, has captured an intense argument between mother and daughter over the latter’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
Kellyanne Conway announced she had contracted the coronavirus late last week following a “Super Spreader” event–the White House Rose Garden nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Few attendees wore masks and no one followed social distancing procedures resulting in a mass outbreak affecting a number of key White House and Republican Party figures.
Claudia Conway also announced she had contracted COVID-19, presumably from her mother. Now the social media star and anti-Trump critic has posted an exchange to TikTok showing her mother raging over Claudia’s comments on the situation.
“You’ve caused so much disruption,” Kellyanne says in the clip. “You’ve lied about your f*cking mother about COVID? About COVID!?,” she screams.
“Mom, it’s how I interpreted it,” Claudia contends.
Related: Kellyanne Conway gives deeply creepy exit interview as her daughter crowdfunds for emancipation
“You’re taping me again?” Kellyanne screeches before the clip cuts to black.
In another exchange taped shortly thereafter, the argument continues. (We’re guessing that Claudia must be on her phone all the time, otherwise, Kellyanne should realize she’s being taped.)
Another part.. pic.twitter.com/UyMX6Rtapm
— Peaceful Protest (@IceColdSnoFlake) October 6, 2020
“You guess you misinterpreted it? You guess you misinterpreted it?” Kellyanne yells.
“Yeah, you said it was negative. So I spent the day with you,” Claudia says.
— Peaceful Protest (@IceColdSnoFlake) October 6, 2020
In a third post, Claudia adds a caption as a point of clarification: “Little clarification from my previous posts,” she writes. “My mother claims that she did not lie to me. She had three tests done, first negative, second two positive. We were not in communication. I misinterpreted it.”
We have to guess that Claudia & Kellyanne probably didn’t wear masks during their mother-daughter day together.
My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably
Like all of you, she speculates on social media
Yet she’s 15
You are adults
We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020
Kellyanne later followed up, tweeting an explanation of her own. “My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant,” she tweeted. “She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably. Like all of you, she speculates on social media. Yet she’s 15. You are adults. We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick.”
Oh yes, Kellyanne, we definitely know who’s sick here.
14 Comments
Creamsicle
I’m not sure how long it’ll last, but I love Claudia Conway for spilling the tea on her lying snake of a mother. No wonder she was trying to raise money and emancipate herself back in June or July.
Cam
Claudia also said there was long term abuse in the house.
HankHarris
This bitch deserves all this – more power to her daughter. I wish more politician’s kids would do this….
Ginger Tom
I hope the girl grows up to be decent human being despite being the daughter of a repulsive harpy. Can good come out of evil? I hope so.
RyanMBecker
I’m no fan of Kellyanne but I have to admit that the Conways are incredibly tolerant of Claudia’s online revelations. I’m pretty sure most parents would cut off their 15 y/o’s online access in a similar situation. First she’s fervently anti-Trump, which is obviously embarrassing for Kellyanne. Then again, so is husband George Conway, who founded an anti-Trump superpac. But then Claudia continually bashes her parents online, and has even asked for legal emancipation from them.
So we have Kellyanne vs. George, and Claudia vs both parents (the good son has stayed out of the fray). The family is so dysfunctional that I’ve always assumed that it was all an act to embarrass Trump. And more importantly, that Kellyanne is the mysterious Anonymous White House insider who penned the NY Times Op-ed and subsequent book. I made that assessment not only based the dysfunctional Conway Show, but also Kellyanne utter incompetence on TV , most notably Chris Cuomo’s show. She is so embarrassingly bad that I have to assume that t’s intentional.
For those who have forgotten, someone claiming to be a Trump insider says that s/he is part of a resistance keeping Trump in check. Many anti-Trumpers admired Anonymous, acknowledging the need for such checks. Other anti-Trumpers blasted Anonymous for being cowardly, and not speak out publicly. Needless to say, Trump supporters were pissed. I’m really surprised that no serious effort was ever made to root out Anonymous.
Cam
The issue is, even if Kellyanne is “anonymous”, she has done far more bad than good by normalizing blatantly lying on TV.
gothvixen
She’s 15. Therre is no way they could cut off her online access, she would find a way. American parenting is comical, as is the law which allows children to be treated as property. That’s how child marriage is legal in so many states, some with no lower age limit. Legalised child abuse is not the mark of a civilised country.
missvamp
I feel so bad for this kid. What a horrible nightmare she’s living!
jonasalden
She IS a snake, no doubt. But her daughter is an attention whore.
curiobi
No. Calling a 15 year old child, whose mother infected them with a deadly virus because she could not be bothered to do even the bare minimum to protect her a whore is NOT THE ANSWER TO ANYTHING. Do better.
Cam
That’s always the attack to silence people. In Mississippi when that lesbian high school student wanted to take a woman to her prom she was attacked as “Just wanting attention”, the same for black protesters, or women exposing Harvey Weinstein as a rapist.
As far as I’m concerned, who cares if she wants attention?
trojanboy
I guess with the Covid n all Kelly hasn’t had time to top up on her fillers. Shame.
hotdogla
This is amazing. I once sat with a friend and his children and it went something like this. lol.
McBride
I hear they got a reality show coming out soon. Will it be dancing with the stars The housewives of Washington DC. Kicking it with Kelly.